The Best NBN and Phone Plan Deals Available This Christmas

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The festive period is always a great time to bag a bargain, and there are no exceptions when it comes to phone and NBN plans. So, if you’re after a new smartphone, a new plan, or a new NBN provider, we’ve picked out of some of our favourite Christmas telco deals and offers.

Get Telstra Upfront NBN plan for just $1

Telstra just introduced a new range of genuinely contract-free NBN plans, and until January 10, you can get your first month for just $1. This deal applies to every Telstra Upfront NBN plan other than the NBN 25 option.

If you decide you want to leave, you’ll simply need to return your modem. On Telstra’s older NBN plans, you’d need to pay out a modem fee.

Check out Telstra’s Upfront NBN plans here.

Get a free Fitbit Sense with the Pixel 6 on a Telstra plan

If you grab the Pixel 6 on a Telstra plan, you’ll score a bonus Fitbit Sense valued at $449. This offer runs until December 25.

Get 500GB for $65 per month on Optus

Optus is currently offering a 500GB SIM-only plan for just $65 per month. This pricing will last for your first year, after which you’ll pay $115 per month. The plan is contract-free, so you can always leave after the promo pricing runs out. Alternatively, you could drop down to a cheaper Optus plan.

This plan can also be paired with a new device. Here are a few popular phones you can get on Optus:

Save on your first six months of any MyRepublic NBN plan

MyRepublic is currently doing a $10 per month discount for your first six months on any of its NBN plans, including its gamer range. Better yet, the telco recently cut its prices, making it one of the most affordable options for NBN around – especially for NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans.

Double data on Belong SIM-only plans for a year

Belong is currently offering new customers double data for a year on all of its plans. At the high end, this gets you 160GB of data for just $45 per month. You’ll lose your bonus data after your first year is up, but the plans are contract-free. This offer runs until January 13.

Save $300 on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with Vodafone

Vodafone is currently offering $300 of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 if you nab it on a plan, bringing it down to $1,199 divided across the length of your repayment term.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.