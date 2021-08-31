No Time to Die: When and Where Aussies Can Catch Daniel Craig’s Final Mission

Get your martini glasses ready, friends. The latest instalment in the 24-film-heavy (26 if you include non-canon films) James Bond franchise is on the way. No Time to Die will be Daniel Craig’s fifth and final mission as Britain’s top agent, and after six years of waiting for a release date, we’re all eager to see what 007 has in store for us this time around.

If you’re a Bond fan who’s keen on keeping across everything there is to know about No Time to Die, here’s your explainer guide.

What is James Bond No Time to Die about?

The next film will see Craig’s Bond tasked with attempting to rescue a scientist who has been kidnapped as he is challenged by a villain harbouring some dangerous tech.

You can check out the first trailer here:

The final trailer for No Time to Die was dropped on September 1, 2021 – showcasing a whole lot more action and drama.

Who stars in the film?

Daniel Craig (obviously) reprises his role of James Bond in No Time to Die.

He is joined by Rami Malek as Safin (meet your villain, pals), Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Ben Whishaw as Q, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Ana de Armas as Paloma (a modern take on the tired ‘Bond girl’ trope) and Lashana Lynch as new ’00’ agent Nomi. Christoph Waltz also returns as Blofeld.

When and where can I watch No Time to Die in Australia?

There have been a bunch of COVID-19 related release date delays (surprise, surprise) but the James Bond No Time to Die is slated for a November 11 release date in Australia. You’ll be able to catch this one in local cinemas, pending local COVID restrictions, of course.

What’s the theme song for this film, again?

What’s a Bond film without its killer leading track, am I right?! From Adele to Sam Smith there have been some incredible songs attached to the Bond franchise, and this time is no different.

Billie Eilish is the artist behind the theme song for the latest Bond theme song, ‘No Time to Die’. Give it a listen here:

What should I watch before seeing James Bond: No Time to Die?

Lucky for you, Craig’s journey as Bond saw the franchise brought back to the very beginning of its story, introducing audiences to the earlier days of Bond’s career as a spy.

If you want to check out earlier Bond films before seeing No Time to Die, you can start off with the 2006 Casino Royale film (my favourite, I might add), then journey through to Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). That will give you a solid refresh before watching No Time to Die in September.

Each of the Craig James Bond movies is available to watch on streaming service, Stan.

If you’d like to go the full nine yards and binge the complete catalogue of Bond films you can do that on Stan, too. The service is currently home to each of the James Bond movies.

Here’s a list of the films in chronological order if you’d like to get moving on your complete binge session.

A list of all the available James Bond movies:

Dr. No (1962)

From Russian With Love (1963)

Goldfinger (1964)

Thunderball (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Casino Royale (1967)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Octopussy (1983)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Licence to Kill (1989)

GoldenEye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)

No Time to Die (2021)

Oh, and if you’d like to master the art of the martini before tuning into your next James Bond film, check out our guide on how to do that here. And if you’re interested in keeping across other major film release dates (much like No Time to Die) coming in 2021, read more on that here.

This article has been updated with the release of the final trailer for No Time to Die.