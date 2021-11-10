007 Things You Need to Know Before Watching No Time to Die

It’s been punishing waiting for James Bond’s latest adventure to hit cinemas in Australia, but finally, it’s time to see No Time To Die.

Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as Bond will be on screens from November 11. If this is your first Daniel Craig Bond film, or it’s been a while in between viewings, there are a few plot points you’ll want to brush up on first.

Seeing as Daniel Craig’s Bond movies aren’t on any streaming services in Australia, it makes doing a rewatch before the new film a bit tough. Have no fear, we’re here to do a recap of all the major things you need to know before watching No Time To Die.

James Bond recap: What do you need to know before watching No Time To Die?

What is Spectre?

Spectre is a fictional global criminal and terrorist organisation in the Bond universe. Spectre is responsible in some way for all the villains we’ve seen in Daniel Craig’s Bond films so far from Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) to Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem).

They’re the bad guys, that’s pretty much the long and short of it.

Who is Blofeld?

While No Time To Die has a mysterious new big bad guy in Rami Malek’s Safin, another Bond villain will also return in the film.

Christoph Waltz is back as Ernst Stavro Blofeld who you may recall as the villain from the previous Bond film, Spectre. He’s been the villain pulling the strings behind the scenes at Spectre, at least he was until Bond put him down.

In Spectre, Bond was able to escape the deadly trap Blofeld had set for him and shot down his helicopter. But instead of killing him, Bond left Blofeld to be taken into prison.

Who is Madeleine Swann?

The other main character headlining No Time To Die is Léa Seydoux’s, Dr Madeleine Swann.

Swann is a French psychologist who was the daughter of Spectre operative Mr White and also became James Bond’s lover in the film. She’s used as a pawn in Blofeld’s final trap but Bond manages to rescue her and they disappear into the sunset together.

While Swann is considered a ‘Bond girl’ she is also highly capable, smart and resourceful and has saved oo7 more than once.

And who is Vesper?

Bond may be all about Madeleine Swann right now but in Daniel Craig’s first outing Casino Royale, he fell in love with Vesper Lynd (Eva Green). Vesper worked for Her Majesty’s Treasury and was there to ensure Bond didn’t squander the funds as he attempted to bankrupt villain Le Chiffre in a poker game.

The two fell in love and ran away to Venice, where Bond planned to leave MI6 to be with Vesper. That all changed when Vesper embezzled money for Adolph Gettler. When Bond tried to stop them she locked herself in an elevator, sent it plunging into the ocean and drowned. Bond is still processing his grief over her.

What about Felix Leiter?

Another familiar face popping up in No Time To Die is Jeffrey Wright’s character, Felix Leiter.

Leiter is a CIA operative and frequent friend of 007. Wright first played the character in Casino Royale and appeared again in Quantum of Solace, both times as an ally.

Don’t forget Q, M and Moneypenny

You may recall that for a long while Jude Dench played the part of M, aka the head of MI6. Unfortunately, her time came to an end in Skyfall after she was fatally wounded.

Following this Gareth Mallory (Ralph Fiennes) became the new head of MI6 and the new ‘M’ in Spectre. Rounding out the MI6 regulars are the tech wizard Q (Ben Whishaw), who equips Bond with all his fancy gadgets, and M’s secretary Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) who often goes out on a limb to help Bond with his missions.

Bond isn’t 007 anymore

At the end of Spectre, James Bond retired from the spy life and subsequently lost his claim to the 007 title.

Early on in the making of No Time To Die it was announced that Lashana Lynch would become the first female 007, as she takes on Bond’s regular call sign. This doesn’t mean Lynch is the new James Bond but it may cause some complications when Bond calls on his old team at MI6 for help in the future.

Now that you’ve brushed up on your James Bond history, you’re ready to head into Daniel Craig’s last outing. No Time To Die is a long movie so make sure you bring plenty of popcorn, yeah?