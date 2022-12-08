Grab a Martini, This Is How Long It Takes to Watch Every James Bond Movie

In 2021 another chapter of the James Bond franchise came to a close with Daniel Craig’s swan song in No Time To Die. Of course, Bond never dies, and casting rumours are rapidly heating up with talk of who is taking on 007’s mantle. In that spirit, if you’d like to take a trip back down Bond lane, we’ve decided to do the math and find out exactly how long it will take you to watch all the movies.

James Bond movie runtimes

For this calculation, we’ll be counted all 25 James Bond films produced under Eon, which are considered “canon”.

Here are the runtimes of each film as per IMDB:

Dr. No (1962) – 110 minutes

From Russia With Love (1963) – 115 minutes

Goldfinger (1964) – 110 minutes

Thunderball (1965) – 130 minutes

You Only Live Twice (1967) – 117 minutes

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) – 142 minutes

Diamonds are Forever (1971) – 120 minutes

Live and Let Die (1973) – 121 minutes

The Man With the Golden Gun (1974) – 125 minutes

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) – 125 minutes

Moonraker (1979) – 126 minutes

For Your Eyes Only (1981) – 127 minutes

Octopussy (1983) – 131 minutes

A View to Kill (1985) – 131 minutes

The Living Daylights (1987) – 130 minutes

Licence to Kill (1989) – 133 minutes

GoldenEye (1995) – 130 minutes

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) – 119 minutes

The World is Not Enough (1999) – 128 minutes

Die Another Day (2002) – 133 minutes

Casino Royale (2006) – 144 minutes

Quantum of Solace (2008) – 106 minutes

Skyfall (2012) – 143 minutes

Spectre (2015) – 148 minutes

No Time To Die (2021) – 163 minutes

How long does it take to watch every Bond film?

So with 25 movies in the Bond lineup, how long will it take you to watch them all?

By my calculations, you’re looking at 3,207 minutes which rounds out to be 53 and a half hours or just over 2 days.

That’s a binge-watch that will have you both shaken and stirred.

If you’d like to accept this assignment you’re able to stream all the James Bond films over on Prime Video in Australia.

Alternatively, if you’d rather just watch the best Bond movies of the lot, here are the top ones according to Rotten Tomatoes.