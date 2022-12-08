Grab a Martini, This Is How Long It Takes to Watch Every James Bond Movie

In 2021 another chapter of the James Bond franchise came to a close with Daniel Craig’s swan song in No Time To Die. Of course, Bond never dies, and casting rumours are rapidly heating up with talk of who is taking on 007’s mantle. In that spirit, if you’d like to take a trip back down Bond lane, we’ve decided to do the math and find out exactly how long it will take you to watch all the movies.
James Bond movie runtimes
For this calculation, we’ll be counted all 25 James Bond films produced under Eon, which are considered “canon”.
Here are the runtimes of each film as per IMDB:
- Dr. No (1962) – 110 minutes
- From Russia With Love (1963) – 115 minutes
- Goldfinger (1964) – 110 minutes
- Thunderball (1965) – 130 minutes
- You Only Live Twice (1967) – 117 minutes
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) – 142 minutes
- Diamonds are Forever (1971) – 120 minutes
- Live and Let Die (1973) – 121 minutes
- The Man With the Golden Gun (1974) – 125 minutes
- The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) – 125 minutes
- Moonraker (1979) – 126 minutes
- For Your Eyes Only (1981) – 127 minutes
- Octopussy (1983) – 131 minutes
- A View to Kill (1985) – 131 minutes
- The Living Daylights (1987) – 130 minutes
- Licence to Kill (1989) – 133 minutes
- GoldenEye (1995) – 130 minutes
- Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) – 119 minutes
- The World is Not Enough (1999) – 128 minutes
- Die Another Day (2002) – 133 minutes
- Casino Royale (2006) – 144 minutes
- Quantum of Solace (2008) – 106 minutes
- Skyfall (2012) – 143 minutes
- Spectre (2015) – 148 minutes
- No Time To Die (2021) – 163 minutes
How long does it take to watch every Bond film?
So with 25 movies in the Bond lineup, how long will it take you to watch them all?
By my calculations, you’re looking at 3,207 minutes which rounds out to be 53 and a half hours or just over 2 days.
That’s a binge-watch that will have you both shaken and stirred.
If you’d like to accept this assignment you’re able to stream all the James Bond films over on Prime Video in Australia.
Alternatively, if you’d rather just watch the best Bond movies of the lot, here are the top ones according to Rotten Tomatoes.
