How to Make Returning to the Office Easier on Your Dog

The pandemic has made us all quite familiar with the concept of working from home and no one has enjoyed that more than our pets. As restrictions ease and more people return to the office, it means our pets have to get used to us not being home with them all the time.

When it comes to dogs, they are prone to separation anxiety just like humans, which means that a sudden shift back to the office could cause some worrying mental health issues for your four-legged friend.

If you’re looking for ways to make this transition easier for both you and your fur baby, the RSPCA has provided some tips.

How to make transitioning back to the office easier on your dog

RSPCA NSW has put forward some of its top tips for preparing your dog for post-COVID life, which includes things like reducing walks and gradually building up your pup’s alone time. Here’s what the organisation recommends you do now, to make things easier later on:

Stick to a routine Just like us, dogs are creatures of habit. Create a routine that includes enrichment, rest, exercise and alone time during the day. There’s such a thing as too many walks Although we’re tempted to take our dogs out for extra walks, try to keep to an exercise routine that you’ll be able to maintain once you go back into the office or school. Banish the bowl Make mealtime fun with creative feeding techniques like Kong toys and puzzle feeders. These feeding solutions will also keep your pup entertained while you’re away from home. Gradually introduce alone time Increase the time your dog spends alone in smaller increments and ensure they have a comfortable ‘safe haven’ where they can relax and rest.

Alternatively, you could also try taking your dog with you to the office where possible. Lots of workplaces have implemented ways to integrate pets into the work culture, like bring your dog to work days or furry Fridays.

If your workplace offers this, be sure to take advantage of it, and if it doesn’t, maybe suggest it as a new initiative!

As the RSCPA points out, routine is key. So make sure to get your doggo into the groove with these tips and tricks well before you know you’ll be returning to the office to make the transition as easy as possible.