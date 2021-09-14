There’s a Wide Range of Breville Deals Right Now From Coffee Machines to Toasters

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you love to cook, you’ll know how important it is to have the best equipment on hand. Investing in the right tools is a non-negotiable if you’re looking for them to stand the test of time. When it comes to kitchen and homeware appliances, Breville is one of the most trusted brands out there but unfortunately, that brand recognition often comes with a hefty price tag.

The good news is, Amazon is currently running a very generous sale on a wide range of Breville products, ranging from coffee machines and microwaves to juicers and multi-cookers.

Whether you consider yourself to be a master chef, or you feel like you could really use an extra hand while in the kitchen, these appliances could be the thing you need to increase your cooking skills. There’s never been a better time to see what all the fuss is about and give them a whirl for yourself.

Check out all of the deals below.

Breville toaster deals

Breville’s 4 Slice Toaster has had its price slashed from $149.95 down to $99. As its name suggests, you can toast four slices of bread at any given time, with adjustable browning settings that control separate halves.

If you’re worried about accidentally burning your bread but don’t want to interrupt the toasting process, it includes a feature that allows you to lift the carriage lever to double-check.

READ MORE Save Up To $200 On These Coffee Machines And Make Your Next Cup Taste Even Better

Breville bread maker deals

The Baker’s Oven bread maker has had $80 sliced off its $179.95 price tag, so you can currently pick it up for $99.

This Breville bread maker comes loaded with 23 automatic baking programs, such as crusty white, multigrain and gluten-free. You can even bake an entire loaf in under two-and-a-half hours if a sudden craving for bread hits one afternoon.

Breville coffee machine deals

If your current machine is showing its age, or you’re looking to nail the at-home brew, there’s a solid range of coffee machines on sale at the moment. Dropping a few hundred dollars on anything can feel like a big commitment, but Breville’s coffee machines are pretty reliable and definitely worth the price.

The coffee machines on sale include:

READ MORE 8 Coffee-Snob Approved Tools to Make the Perfect Cup at Home

Breville blender deals

Breville’s Q blender is now $444, which will save you a solid $305 off the $749 RRP.

The “Q” stands for quick, by the way, as its blade tips can reach speeds of 300km/h even when powering through a load. This Breville blender comes with multiple one-touch programs as well to help you optimise your blending time for the best result.

Breville microwave deals



Breville’s Quick Touch Grill Microwave is currently retailing for $395, meaning you save $114 ($509 RRP).

This gadget is seriously high-tech, allowing you to grill, toast and heat your food to absolute perfection. You’ll never have to deal with the disappointment of soggy food again (which sounds incredibly enticing to us).

Breville multi cooker deals

The iconic Breville Fast Slow Multi-Cooker ($399 RRP) has seen a $120 reduction and is currently on sale for $279.

This is one of those appliances that can do virtually everything from pressure cook to slow cook. Whether you’re looking to leave your Sunday roast for 8 hours or need to whip up a dish in under an hour – there’s no timeframe this appliance can’t handle. It’ll change your life.

Breville juicer deals

If you’ve been looking for a new juicer, Breville has you sorted. Its Juice Fountain is now sale for $129, down from $199.95. Designed to work fast and efficiently, this Breville juicer can hold up to a litre of juice at any given time, while ejecting any pulp into a separator.

The upgraded version of the Juice Fountain is also on sale for $179, down from $299.

Breville air purifier deals

This isn’t exactly a dedicated kitchen product, but the Easy Air Purifier is a good addition to any home, regardless of what room you keep it in. This air purifier is currently on sale for $179, down from $229.

It’s designed to provide 360-degrees of air circulation, with a four-stage air-purification system that uses a pre-filter, true HEPA filter, carbon filter and microbe shield light.

If you need something a bit more heavy-duty, Breville’s Smart Air Purifier is on sale for $317, which will save you just over $30.

Editor’s note: Product RRPs are based on Breville’s online store listings.