Has the Stranger Things 4 Trailer Left You With More Questions Than Answers?

It has been nearly two years since we took a trip to the upside-down and that is far too long in my opinion. I’ve aged, you’ve aged, but most importantly, the kids in Hawkins have aged beyond the innocent tweens we once knew (I mean, have you seen Caleb McLaughlin lately?). This has brought me to the conclusion that we really need more Stranger Things, so when are we getting season 4?

The good news is that the next instalment of Netflix’s hit sci-fi show is on the way. Just not as soon as we’d like.

When will Stranger Things season 4 be released?

Isn’t that the question? I wish I had the answer but unfortunately, while filming kicked off on Stranger Things 4 back in March 2020, COVID-19 has significantly delayed things.

Some theories originally pointed to the new season being released in time for Halloween in October 2021, with fans hopeful it would follow the release pattern of previous seasons. But with these production delays, we’ve now received confirmation that will not be happening.

A new teaser trailer for the series has revealed that Stranger Things season 4 will not be hitting screens until 2022.

While we know that’s a disappointing update for fans. We do have some small tastes of the upcoming season to help us get by until then.

Stranger Things season 4 trailer

The new teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 4 doesn’t reveal all that much, but it does offer a look back at glimpses of the previous season as well as flashes of what’s to come.

There’s a burning car, a shaved-headed Hopper, a spooky-looking clock and lots of intense music. Watch it below.

We’re not in Hawkins anymore

Following the dramatic events of last season, not everyone is in Hawkins anymore.

Our fearless Chief, Hopper, sacrificed himself in the last episode to kill the Mind Flayer, which leads to Eleven being adopted by Joyce and moving out of Hawkins with Will and Jonathon.

The last scene of season 3 shows us a Russian facility, where the guards are discussing which prisoners to feed to a Demogorgon. Any of them – just not the American.

The American, you say? You would think one of the big mysteries of season 4 would be whether Hopper is alive or not. But Netflix isn’t pulling a Jon Snow on us and we already know that Hopper is alive thanks to the first season 4 teaser.

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

Along with this teaser the Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, released a synopsis for season 4, saying:

“It’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American”

Yikes. I can’t imagine what creature can top the Mind Flayer but stranger things have happened (wink).

We’ve also been treated to this brand new teaser trailer for the upcoming fourth season. It shows us some very creepy images from Eleven’s childhood and the other 10 or so children she grew up with.

What does it all mean?

Are there any new characters in season 4?

Stranger Things 4 is bringing on a lot of new cast members. After all, with Russia, Hawkins and another new town to cover, we’re bound to see some new faces.

Joining the cast so far are Robert Englund, Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Tom Wlashicha, Nikola Djuricko and Joseph Quinn. You can read all about their new characters in the thread below.

let's give our new cast members a big hawkins welcome. roll call ???? [thread] — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

These new characters will join our existing cast of favourites which includes Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Winona Ryder.

Where can you catch up on Stranger Things?

I don’t know about you but all this talk about Stranger Things 4 has given me a real craving to rewatch the entire show again. If you’d like to join me you can find all three seasons on Netflix in Australia.

There are 25 action-packed episodes available to watch which, by my calculations, you can binge in 21 hours and 52 minutes. A day in your life you won’t regret.

If you haven’t watched Stranger Things yet do yourself a favour and check it out. Then you can join the rest of us in waiting (im)patiently for Stranger Things 4 to drop.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.