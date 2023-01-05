The Best Watch Orders for Your Kaleidoscope Binge on Netflix

Netflix has always kept us on our toes when it comes to new movies and series, but its latest thriller Kaleidoscope is certainly one of the streaming service’s edgier releases. The series is designed to be a different experience for everyone, with episodes played in a randomised order. If you’re wondering what the best order is to watch Kaleidoscope episodes in we’ve broken down some options.

What is Netflix’s Kaleidoscope?

Before you embark on this journey it’s probably worth telling you what Kaleidoscope is all about.

The crime thriller series follows a master thief and his crew as they attempt an epic heist on an underground New York vault. It’s loosely based on the true story of how $70 billion in bonds went missing after Hurricane Sandy.

It has an elite cast with the likes of Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell, Jai Courtney, Rosaline Elbay, Paz Vega, Tati Gabrielle and Peter Mark Kendall all starring.

The twist of the series is that the episodes can be watched out of order. Netflix will play them for you randomly and it’s up to you as the viewer to piece together all the different plot threads. Kind of interesting, hey?

Kaleidoscope best watch orders

Whether you’re not a fan of the potentially confusing gimmick or want to experience the story in timeline order, there is any number of reasons you might want to choose the order you watch Kaleidoscope episodes on Netflix.

We’re here to help you out with that.

Each Kaleidoscope episode on Netflix is named after a colour.

If you’d like to watch Kaleidoscope in true chronological order, this is the sequence you’ll want to pick:

Violet (24 years before the heist) Green (7 years before the heist) Yellow (6 weeks before the heist) Orange (3 weeks before the heist) Blue (5 days before the heist) White (The heist) Red (the morning after the heist) Pink (six months after the heist)

Opinions vary on what the ‘best’ order to watch Kaleidoscope episodes is. There are literally thousands of random combinations and each one offers a unique experience.

The episode titled ‘White’ is considered by the Netflix creators to be the ‘final’ episode of Kaleidoscope, so one option is to just watch the other seven episodes first, in any order, followed by ‘White’ at the end.

You could also flip the script and watch ‘White’ first, seeing the heist unfold and then experience what happened before and after.

‘Yellow’ is considered a top pick to start your Kaleidoscope journey with as it’s the episode in which the heist crew is assembled, making it feel like a natural beginning. If you want to know where to go from there here’s a decent running order:

Yellow Violet Orange Green Blue White Red Pink

Alternatively, just give Netflix the wheel and let Kaleidoscope unfold the way it’s supposed to – in true chaos.

Have you found a decent watch order for Kaleidoscope? Shout it out in the comments so others can enjoy the same experience.