Everything Money Heist Fans Need to Know Before Season 5 Vol 2

Spanish series La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist, has its final episodes coming to Netflix and naturally, fans are eager to see where this next chapter in the heist series will take us. Season 5, Volume 1 of Money Heist dropped in September 2021, and Part 2 is just about here, friends.

If you’re keen to get up to date before the new eps drop, here’s everything you need to know.

What’s Money Heist?

If you’re asking this question, let me suggest you stop reading this article once you know when season five is dropping. Spoilers are a-coming.

In any case, this series is a Netflix crime drama that focuses on the story of an attempt to complete the biggest heist in history, orchestrated by someone known as The Professor and a group of thieves willing to help him carry out the plan.

The show’s synopsis reads as follows:

An unusual group of robbers attempt to carry out the most perfect robbery in Spanish history – stealing 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain.

When is the release date for Money Heist season 5?

Season 5 – the final season for the series – has been cut into two. Part 5, Volume 1 hit Netflix on September 3, 2021. The second half of the season (Volume 2) will be released on December 3, 2021.

In the interim, you can catch up on earlier seasons of Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) on Netflix here.

Si hoy comienzas a ver la serie desde el principio y ves dos episodios al día, habrás terminado para cuando salga la última temporada. If you start rewatching the show from Part 1 today, two episodes a day, you'll be done by the time the final season comes out. #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/wlTbvFwlcP — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) November 12, 2021

Who is in the show?

The cast line up for Money Heist season 5 includes Úrsula Corberó (as Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (as The Professor), Jaime Lorente (as Denver), Esther Acebo (as Mónica Gaztambide), Darko Peric (as Helsinki), Itziar Ituño (as Raquel Murillo), Pedro Alonso (as Berlin), Miguel Herrán (as Río), Enrique Arce (as Arturo Román), Alba Flores (as Nairobi).

Where did season 4 leave off?

An attempt to rob the Bank of Spain went down the toilet and Nairobi (Alba Flores) was killed in amongst the chaos of it all. The Professor has also been caught out by investigator Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), and his future is uncertain right now.

As for season 5, series creator Álex Pina has said Volume 1 will “create the sensation of a season finale or series finale” and Volume 2 will focus on “the emotional situation of the characters,” Insider reports.

Can I see a trailer for Money Heist season 5?

For those Money Heist fans who are up to date on Part 5, Volume 1, here are some trailers to prepare you for what’s to come for Volume 2.

Will you be watching along? If you’d like more suggestions of what series to watch on Netflix, here’s a guide to shows that are essential viewing.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.