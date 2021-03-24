What’s New on Netflix U.S. in April 2021

Ever since Game of Thrones rewrote HBO’s fortunes and became a worldwide phenomenon, Netflix has been chasing its own subscriber-boosting blockbuster fantasy adaptation. They had some success in 2019 with the first, highly memeable season of The Witcher, but a streaming empire cannot stand on a single pillar. So, in April, they are trying again with Shadow & Bone (April 23) based on a mega-popular series of young adult novels by Leigh Bardugo.
It’s an ambitious gambit — Harry Potter and Twilight aside, fantasy YA hasn’t been the best incubator for hit adaptations — but the streamer is attempting to win over fans by giving them everything they want, all at once: The show will actually adapt two related novel series set in the same world, the Grisha trilogy (a more traditional coming-of-age story) and the Six of Crows duology (a heist story about an Ocean’s Eleven-style crew stealing a magical object). Will it succeed? The trailer looks a little generic — lots of blue fire and ominous voiceovers — but the production values are undeniably top-notch.
Editor’s Note: This list relates to content coming to Netflix in the U.S. While some content is shared with the Australian version of the service, you’ll need the use of a VPN to access the entire catalogue.
Other interesting highlights for the month: Thunder Force (April 9), an action-comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer that’s hopefully more Spy and less Tammy (another film directed by McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone); Stowaway (April 22), a sci-fi film with a great cast — Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Toni Collette — and a grim premise (a crew on a deep-space voyage discovers an additional passenger whose presence puts their carefully calibrated mission in peril) seemingly borrowed from one of the most famous SF short stories ever; The Mitchells Vs. the Machines (April 30), a silly looking animated film about a robot apocalypse from the team behind Into the Spider-Verse; and the second season of the guilty pleasure reality series The Circle (April 14), which, in a change for Netflix, will release episodes week to week rather than in one big batch.
12 Movies That Will Make You Love Hand-Drawn Animation
In the 20 years since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences introduced the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, a hand-drawn movie has claimed the award only once — Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 masterpiece Spirited Away. From Shrek to Wall-e to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, every other winner...Read more
Here’s a list of everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming service in April.
What’s coming to Netflix U.S. in April 2021
Coming soon (No date announced)
- The Disciple — Netflix Film
- Searching For Sheela — Netflix Documentary
Available April 1
- Magical Andes: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Prank Encounters: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Tersanjung the Movie — Netflix Film
- Worn Stories — Netflix Documentary
- 2012
- Cop Out
- Friends with Benefits
- Insidious
- Legally Blonde
- Leprechaun
- The Pianist
- The Possession
- Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
- The Time Traveller’s Wife
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
- White Boy
- Yes Man
Available April 2
- Concrete Cowboy — Netflix Film
- Just Say Yes — Netflix Film
- Madame Claude — Netflix Film
- The Serpent — Netflix Original
- Sky High — Netflix Film
Available April 3
- Escape from Planet Earth
Available April 4
- What Lies Below
Available April 5
- Coded Bias
- Family Reunion: Part 3 — Netflix Family
Available April 6
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You — Netflix Family
Available April 7
- The Big Day: Collection 2 — Netflix Original
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute — Netflix Documentary
- Snabba Cash — Netflix Original
- This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist — Netflix Documentary
- The Wedding Coach — Netflix Original
Available April 8
- The Way of the Househusband — Netflix Anime
Available April 9
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? — Netflix Film
- Night in Paradise — Netflix Film
- Thunder Force — Netflix Film
Available April 10
- The Stand-In
Available April 11
- Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
Available April 12
- New Gods: Nezha Reborn — Netflix Film
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
Available April 13
- The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
- Mighty Express: Season 3 — Netflix Family
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love — Netflix Documentary
Available April 14
- The Circle: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — Netflix Original
- Law School — Netflix Original
- The Soul — Netflix Film
- Why Did You Kill Me? — Netflix Documentary
Available April 15
- Dark City Beneath the Beat
- The Master
- Ride or Die — Netflix Film
Available April 16
- Arlo the Alligator Boy — Netflix Family
- Ajeeb Daastaans — Netflix Film
- Crimson Peak
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico — Netflix Family
- Into the Beat — Netflix Film
- Rush
- Synchronic
- Why Are You Like This — Netflix Original
- The Zookeeper’s Wife
Available April 18
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Available April 19
- Miss Sloane
- PJ Masks: Season 3
Available April 20
- Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Available April 21
- Zero — Netflix Original
Available April 22
- Life in Colour with David Attenborough — Netflix Documentary
- Stowaway — Netflix Film
Available April 23
- Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
- Shadow and Bone — Netflix Original
- Tell Me When — Netflix Film
Available April 27
- August: Osage County
- Battle of Los Angeles
- Fatma — Netflix Original
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Available April 28
- Sexify — Netflix Original
- Headspace Guide to Sleep — Netflix Documentary
Available April 29
- Things Heard & Seen — Netflix Film
- Yasuke — Netflix Anime
Available April 30
- The Innocent — Netflix Original
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines — Netflix Family
- Pet Stars — Netflix Original
- The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 — Netflix Original
What’s leaving Netflix in April 2021
Leaving April 2
- Honey: Rise Up and Dance
Leaving April 4
- Backfire
Leaving April 11
- Time Trap
Leaving April 12
- Married at First Sight: Season 9
- Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1
Leaving April 13
- Antidote
Leaving April 14
- Eddie Murphy: Delirious
- The New Romantic
- Once Upon a Time in London
- Thor: Tales of Asgard
Leaving April 15
- Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
Leaving April 19
- Carol
- The Vatican Tapes
Leaving April 20
- The Last Resort
Leaving April 21
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 22
- Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4
Leaving April 23
- Mirror Mirror
Leaving April 24
- Django Unchained
Leaving April 26
- The Sapphires
Leaving April 27
- The Car
- Doom
Leaving April 28
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Leaving April 30
- 17 Again
- Blackfish
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Den of Thieves
- How to Be a Latin Lover
- I Am Legend
- Jumping the Broom
- Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
- Knock Knock
- Palm Trees in the Snow
- Platoon
- Runaway Bride
- Snowpiercer
- The Green Hornet
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- Waiting
Log in to comment on this story!Log in