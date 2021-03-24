What’s New on Netflix U.S. in April 2021

Ever since Game of Thrones rewrote HBO’s fortunes and became a worldwide phenomenon, Netflix has been chasing its own subscriber-boosting blockbuster fantasy adaptation. They had some success in 2019 with the first, highly memeable season of The Witcher, but a streaming empire cannot stand on a single pillar. So, in April, they are trying again with Shadow & Bone (April 23) based on a mega-popular series of young adult novels by Leigh Bardugo.

It’s an ambitious gambit — Harry Potter and Twilight aside, fantasy YA hasn’t been the best incubator for hit adaptations — but the streamer is attempting to win over fans by giving them everything they want, all at once: The show will actually adapt two related novel series set in the same world, the Grisha trilogy (a more traditional coming-of-age story) and the Six of Crows duology (a heist story about an Ocean’s Eleven-style crew stealing a magical object). Will it succeed? The trailer looks a little generic — lots of blue fire and ominous voiceovers — but the production values are undeniably top-notch.

Editor’s Note: This list relates to content coming to Netflix in the U.S. While some content is shared with the Australian version of the service, you’ll need the use of a VPN to access the entire catalogue.

Other interesting highlights for the month: Thunder Force (April 9), an action-comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer that’s hopefully more Spy and less Tammy (another film directed by McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone); Stowaway (April 22), a sci-fi film with a great cast — Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Toni Collette — and a grim premise (a crew on a deep-space voyage discovers an additional passenger whose presence puts their carefully calibrated mission in peril) seemingly borrowed from one of the most famous SF short stories ever; The Mitchells Vs. the Machines (April 30), a silly looking animated film about a robot apocalypse from the team behind Into the Spider-Verse; and the second season of the guilty pleasure reality series The Circle (April 14), which, in a change for Netflix, will release episodes week to week rather than in one big batch.

12 Movies That Will Make You Love Hand-Drawn Animation In the 20 years since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences introduced the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, a hand-drawn movie has claimed the award only once — Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 masterpiece Spirited Away. From Shrek to Wall-e to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, every other winner... Read more

Here’s a list of everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming service in April.

What’s coming to Netflix U.S. in April 2021

Coming soon (No date announced)

The Disciple — Netflix Film

Searching For Sheela — Netflix Documentary

Available April 1

Magical Andes: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Prank Encounters: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Tersanjung the Movie — Netflix Film

Worn Stories — Netflix Documentary

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

The Time Traveller’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

Available April 2

Available April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

Available April 4

What Lies Below

Available April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 — Netflix Family

Available April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You — Netflix Family

Available April 7

Available April 8

The Way of the Househusband — Netflix Anime

Available April 9

Available April 10

The Stand-In

Available April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

Available April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn — Netflix Film

Netflix Film Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

Available April 13

Available April 14

Available April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die — Netflix Film

Available April 16

Available April 18

Available April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

Available April 20

Available April 21

Zero — Netflix Original

Available April 22

Available April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone — Netflix Original

Tell Me When — Netflix Film

Available April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma — Netflix Original

Netflix Original Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Available April 28

Sexify — Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Sleep — Netflix Documentary

Available April 29

Available April 30

What’s leaving Netflix in April 2021

Leaving April 2

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

Leaving April 4

Backfire

Leaving April 11

Time Trap

Leaving April 12

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

Leaving April 13

Antidote

Leaving April 14

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard

Leaving April 15

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Leaving April 19

Carol

The Vatican Tapes

Leaving April 20

The Last Resort

Leaving April 21

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 22

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving April 23

Mirror Mirror

Leaving April 24

Django Unchained

Leaving April 26

The Sapphires

Leaving April 27

The Car

Doom

Leaving April 28

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Leaving April 30