What’s New on Netflix U.S. in April 2021

Joel Cunningham

Published 9 hours ago: March 25, 2021 at 2:00 am
Screenshot: Netflix/YouTube, Fair Use
Ever since Game of Thrones rewrote HBO’s fortunes and became a worldwide phenomenon, Netflix has been chasing its own subscriber-boosting blockbuster fantasy adaptation. They had some success in 2019 with the first, highly memeable season of The Witcher, but a streaming empire cannot stand on a single pillar. So, in April, they are trying again with Shadow & Bone (April 23) based on a mega-popular series of young adult novels by Leigh Bardugo.

It’s an ambitious gambit — Harry Potter and Twilight aside, fantasy YA hasn’t been the best incubator for hit adaptations — but the streamer is attempting to win over fans by giving them everything they want, all at once: The show will actually adapt two related novel series set in the same world, the Grisha trilogy (a more traditional coming-of-age story) and the Six of Crows duology (a heist story about an Ocean’s Eleven-style crew stealing a magical object). Will it succeed? The trailer looks a little generic — lots of blue fire and ominous voiceovers — but the production values are undeniably top-notch.

Editor’s Note: This list relates to content coming to Netflix in the U.S. While some content is shared with the Australian version of the service, you’ll need the use of a VPN to access the entire catalogue.

Other interesting highlights for the month: Thunder Force (April 9), an action-comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer that’s hopefully more Spy and less Tammy (another film directed by McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone); Stowaway (April 22), a sci-fi film with a great cast — Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Toni Collette — and a grim premise (a crew on a deep-space voyage discovers an additional passenger whose presence puts their carefully calibrated mission in peril) seemingly borrowed from one of the most famous SF short stories ever; The Mitchells Vs. the Machines (April 30), a silly looking animated film about a robot apocalypse from the team behind Into the Spider-Verse; and the second season of the guilty pleasure reality series The Circle (April 14), which, in a change for Netflix, will release episodes week to week rather than in one big batch.

Here’s a list of everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming service in April.

What’s coming to Netflix U.S. in April 2021

Coming soon (No date announced)

Available April 1

Available April 2

Available April 3

  • Escape from Planet Earth

Available April 4

  • What Lies Below

Available April 5

Available April 6

Available April 7

Available April 8

Available April 9

Available April 10

  • The Stand-In

Available April 11

  • Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

Available April 12

Available April 13

Available April 14

Available April 15

  • Dark City Beneath the Beat
  • The Master
  • Ride or Die Netflix Film

Available April 16

Available April 18

Available April 19

  • Miss Sloane
  • PJ Masks: Season 3

Available April 20

Available April 21

  • Zero Netflix Original

Available April 22

Available April 23

  • Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
  • Shadow and Bone — Netflix Original
  • Tell Me When — Netflix Film

Available April 27

Available April 28

  • Sexify — Netflix Original
  • Headspace Guide to Sleep — Netflix Documentary

Available April 29

Available April 30

What’s leaving Netflix in April 2021

Leaving April 2

  • Honey: Rise Up and Dance

Leaving April 4

  • Backfire

Leaving April 11

  • Time Trap

Leaving April 12

  • Married at First Sight: Season 9
  • Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

Leaving April 13

  • Antidote

Leaving April 14

  • Eddie Murphy: Delirious
  • The New Romantic
  • Once Upon a Time in London
  • Thor: Tales of Asgard

Leaving April 15

  • Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

Leaving April 19

  • Carol
  • The Vatican Tapes

Leaving April 20

  • The Last Resort

Leaving April 21

  • The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 22

  • Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving April 23

  • Mirror Mirror

Leaving April 24

  • Django Unchained

Leaving April 26

  • The Sapphires

Leaving April 27

  • The Car
  • Doom

Leaving April 28

  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Leaving April 30

  • 17 Again
  • Blackfish
  • Can’t Hardly Wait
  • Den of Thieves
  • How to Be a Latin Lover
  • I Am Legend
  • Jumping the Broom
  • Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
  • Knock Knock
  • Palm Trees in the Snow
  • Platoon
  • Runaway Bride
  • Snowpiercer
  • The Green Hornet
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • Waiting

