This Spiked Mocha Cake Should Be Your Next Baking Project

There are days where the only snack that will do is cake. And on those days, you need a killer recipe that will satisfy your cake craving well.

Lucky for you, we have a fair few of those on this website. And thanks to Allpress coffee, which is celebrating the launch of its new Espresso coffee capsules, we have another example to add to the bunch.

This recipe is for an indulgent marriage of chocolate and coffee, with a spiked mocha frosting for added deliciousness.

Allpress mocha cake with spiked mocha frosting recipe

What you’ll need:

Mocha Cake

250g plain flour

75g cocoa powder

½ tsp fine salt

2tsp baking powder

1tsp baking soda

400g caster sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

250ml buttermilk

250ml hot coffee or 5 Allpress Espresso Specialty Coffee Capsules (double shot)

100g melted butter

Spiked Mocha Frosting

2 tbsp coffee or ½ Allpress Espresso Specialty Coffee Capsule (single shot)

25ml double cream

200g unsalted butter

100g dark chocolate, melted

600g icing sugar

1 tsp coffee flavoured liqueur (e.g. Kahlua, coffee-flavoured Baileys)

½ tsp vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius and grease and line 2 x 20cm round cake tins. DRY: Add the cake dry ingredients, including the caster sugar, into a large mixing bowl and whisk to combine evenly. WET: In a separate bowl, whisk together the cake’s wet ingredients (excluding the hot coffee). Once combined and smooth, whisk in hot coffee in a slow, steady stream. Making a well in the middle of the dry ingredients, add half of the wet mixture, whisking in one direction to combine. Add the rest of the wet mix and mix until the mixture is smooth. Divide the batter into the two cake tins and bake for 25 minutes or until the top springs to touch and a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean. FROSTING: Add all ingredients (excluding icing sugar) to a bowl and cream the ingredients together at low speed for 3 minutes. Gradually mix the icing sugar in until the mixture is all combined and smooth. DECORATING: Once the cake is cool, cut each in half horizontally to create a total of 4 cake layers. Add one cake layer to the bottom of a plate or cake stand. Add ⅕ of frosting onto the cake and layer another layer of cake, repeating twice. Once the final cake layer is on top, finish by covering the whole exterior with the remaining ⅖ of frosting. Chill for at least 2 hours before serving. Optional: Decorate with shaved chocolate or coffee beans.

