These Clay Hair Masks Are An Excellent Alternative to Shampoo

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When you think of clay masks, you’re probably more likely to think of your face. However, there’s another place which a clay mask can be super beneficial — and that is your hair. Yep, hair clay masks are actually a thing!

The most common clay hair masks are made from bentonite clay, which contains a mixture of natural minerals that nourish your follicles and can encourage hair growth.

Bentonite — which is found in volcanoes and holds healing properties — also moisturises, conditions, softens and reduces frizz while enhancing curl definition and creating shine. Plus, most clay masks also double as face masks, which is a huge win!

To use a clay hair mask, apply liberally, covering from your scalp all the way to the ends of your hair. After application, leave the mask for five to 10 minutes and wait for it to absorb. As the mask works its magic, it will attract dirt and toxins and, once it’s rinsed, will leave your hair fresh.

To get you started, we’ve found five hair clay masks that you can try on your own head, and you never know. You might even turn it into your next shampoo alternative!

READ MORE Dry Shampoo Isn’t Just for Hiding Your Greasy Hair

Sheanefit’s Sodium Bentonite Clay Powder, also known as “Healing Clay,” and can help to absorb excess oil and sebum from your scalp. It’s perfect to use on your hair as a natural cleanser or softener.

The plant therapy clay is made of 100% pure Calcium Bentonite. Mix the powdered clay with water or other beneficial liquids like apple cider vinegar or hydrosols to get the most effective remedial benefits for your hair or skin.

Premium Nature’s all-natural Bentonite Clay formula can take your hair from dry and thin hair to lush, full and soft. Plus, you can also use this clay to cure a dry, itchy scalp.

The Creme of Nature Clay and Charcoal Pre-Shampoo clay mask provides touchable softness, removes build-up, contains no mineral oil and is suitable for all hair types.

Rhassoul Clay is mined in the fertile Atlas Mountains of Morocco and provides volume and bounciness, relieves an irritated scalp, and minimizes tangles and frizz.