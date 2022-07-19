Did You Know Clay Masks Work Wonders on Your Hair, Too?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When you think of clay masks, you’re probably more likely to think about slathering it all over your face to pull those toxins and impurities out. However, there’s actually another place where a clay mask can be super beneficial — and that’s on your head. Yep, clay masks for your hair are actually a thing (and a complete godsend when it comes to luscious locks, if you ask us).

The most common clay hair masks are made from bentonite clay, which contains a mixture of natural minerals that nourish your follicles and can encourage hair growth.

Bentonite — which is found in volcanoes and holds healing properties — also moisturises, conditions, softens and reduces frizz while enhancing curl definition and creating shine. Plus, most clay masks also double as face masks, which is a huge win!

To use a clay hair mask, apply liberally, covering from your scalp all the way to the ends of your hair. After application, leave the mask for five to 10 minutes and wait for it to absorb. As the mask works its magic, it will attract dirt and toxins and, once it’s rinsed, will leave your hair fresh.

To get you started, we’ve found five hair clay masks you can try on your own head, and you never know. You might even turn it into your next shampoo alternative!

The natural clay is made of 100% pure Calcium Bentonite. All you have to do is mix the powdered clay with water or other beneficial liquids like apple cider vinegar or hydrosols to get the most effective remedial benefits for your hair or skin. You can also get it in a smaller tub if you want to try it before you make the switch.

Premium Nature’s all-natural Bentonite Clay formula can take your hair from dry and thin to lush, full and soft. Plus, you can also use this clay to cure a dry, itchy scalp because no one likes finding little dry flakes in their hair all day.

The Creme of Nature Clay and Charcoal Pre-Shampoo clay mask provides touchable softness, removes dirt build-up, contains no mineral oil and is suitable for all hair types. How’s that for an ultimate all-rounder?

Rhassoul Clay is mined in the fertile Atlas Mountains of Morocco and provides volume and bounciness, relieves an irritated scalp, and minimises tangles and frizz.

Molivera Organics Bentonite Clay Powder, also known as “Healing Clay,” can help to absorb excess oil and sebum from your scalp (especially if you’re a greasy-haired girlie like us). It’s also perfect to use on your hair as a natural cleanser or softener.

