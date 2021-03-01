What Are Scalp Scrubs and How Do You Use Them?

If you’re someone who’s constantly battling five-day grease build-up or attempting to finally grow those ends past shoulder length (Hi, me), you should consider adding a scalp scrub to your in-shower routine.

Like face masks, scalp scrubs became wildly popular towards the end of last year and it’s easy to see why. Scalp scrubs are formulated to cleanse the scalp of unwanted dirt, oil and product build-up, and when used regularly can help your hair grow healthier and stronger. And let’s be real, who doesn’t want that?! If you haven’t heard of scalp scrubs, allow us to introduce you to your new shower mate.

READ MORE Dry Shampoo Isn’t Just for Hiding Your Greasy Hair

What are scalp scrubs?

Just like an exfoliator for your face, scalp scrubs are gritty formulas loaded with cleansing ingredients and chunks of salt or sugar that work to exfoliate the scalp, removing build-up and promoting hair health. Giving your hair the optimal environment to grow.

What causes scalp build up?

Fun fact: the scalp is the oiliest part of the body, which makes sense when you think about the amount of sebum hair follicles produce. Couple that with all the manky residue that styling products (ahem, dry shampoo) leave behind and the build-up of dead skin cells, you’ve got yourself a shit-tonne of greasy build-up. If you don’t cleanse your hair regularly enough, all this blockage can eventually lead to hair loss and thinning.

How do scalp scrubs work?

It doesn’t have to be a complicated process; you simply massage the scrub into your damp hair for a few minutes before shampooing and conditioning as usual. You can even get these cool little rubber massagers that help you really get in there and scrub your scalp (and feel like a salon-quality head massage).

It’s a quick and easy add-on to your shower routine and one that will pay off in droves! Simple work it into your regime once or twice a week, depending on how oily your hair is or how regularly you use styling products.

Below, you can snap one up and prepare for the cleanest hair of your life, even if you haven’t washed it in over a fortnight (also me).

1. Body Blendz Pro Duo (Hair Scrub & Mask)

Body Blendz Pro Duo, $59.99

BodyBlendz Hair Scrub encourages cell revitalisation while exfoliating and detoxifying the scalp. It’s formulated with Himalayan salt to cleanse, Guar Bean to remove static frizz, Abyssinia and Jojoba Oil to strengthen hair and promote stronger hair growth, as well as Shea Butter and Glycerin to rejuvenate and hydrate the scalp. It also comes with a hair mask to rehydrate the scalp post cleans and lock in moisture.

2. Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt, $68.99

Give your scalp the perfect scrub-down with Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub. This deep-cleansing pre-shampoo treatment clears out all unwanted dead skin cells, hard water build-up, excess oil and flakes from the scalp area, stimulating blood flow to nourish and rebalance the scalp. Regular use minimises overproduction of oil, itchiness, and irritation.

3. OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub

OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub, $68.99

This deep-cleansing, foaming scrub from OUAI is like a trip to rehab for your scalp and skin. Designed to be a weekly detox, it’s powered by gently exfoliating sugar crystals to cleanse and soften skin while a dose of probiotics leaves your skin’s natural defences on high alert.

4. IGK LOW KEY Cooling Walnut Scrub

IGK LOW KEY Cooling Walnut Scrub, $55

Constant use of hair styling products can cause hair to feel weighed down and hair follicles to become clogged, damaging your hair and preventing growth. Help prevent scalp irritation and maintain healthy hair growth by exfoliating your scalp with a scalp scrub like IGK Low Key Cooling Walnut Scrub.

5. VIRTUE Scalp & Hair Treatment Kit

VIRTUE Scalp & Hair Treatment Kit, $129

VIRTUE Scalp and Hair Treatment Kit includes a moisturising scalp exfoliant which is also a deep conditioner, and a serum (which is like a vitamin for your scalp) and a scalp massage tool. Both products are vegan, cruelty free and sulfate free, and on top of that, they help restore and maintain hair health.