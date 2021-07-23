The At-Home Gym Equipment That’ll Take Your Workout to the Next Level

If you’ve gotten comfortable working out in your living room, we can relate. The ease of rolling out of bed and working out without having to see another human, besides a roommate or two, is super appealing.

But after a little while, bodyweight workouts can get kind of stale, so it’s often worth adding some beginner-friendly workout equipment into your routine to change it up.

Below, we’ve rounded up a variety of workout equipment that’s easy to use and will take up minimal space, too.

Mini steppers are a scaled-down version of the stair stepper machines you see in the gym. The device consists of a body and two feet panels. Using a mini stepper provides similar benefits to walking, but a key benefit of using the machine is convenience; if you don’t feel like walking outdoors, perhaps due to inclement weather, you can use the machine for a thorough indoor workout.

These Meteor dead bounce slam balls can benefit athletes of any size and skill level, and they’re versatile enough to use as wall balls or for traditional medicine ball exercises as well. You can purchase balls weighing anywhere from 2kgs-15kgs.

Boost your cardio, abs, core, speed, legs, arms and endurance training with this full-body at-home workout kit. The kit comes with an ab roller wheel, a single jump rope, 2 gliding discs and 3 resistance bands.

Burn additional calories and tone your muscles by adding these wrist weights to your workouts. You can wear them on both your ankles or wrists to add intensity to any exercise.

Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or trying to take your workouts to the next level, you can use the TRX straps to do a variety of resistance training. Burn fat, build strength and improve your overall fitness levels.

If you’re looking to work your triceps, biceps and shoulders, this set is worth investing in. You can adjust the weight up to 20kg using removable weight plates, and there’s even a connecting rod to turn the two dumbbells into a barbell.

Kettlebells are one of the most underrated free weights. Used for various training exercises such as squats, swings, twists, snatches and more are a great way to work a variety of muscle groups including biceps, shoulders, legs and more.

The MagneTrainer ER is a light, portable at-home mini exercise bike that is perfect to use for general fitness and rehab. The Magnetrainer ER offers upper and lower body workouts with arm and foot pedal extensions.

Pilates rings are great for abduction or adduction exercises, helping you tone and activate upper and lower body muscles. Whether you’re taking your Pilates workout to the next level or you’re looking to add some variety to your at-home classes, the handles allow you to squeeze the ring both in and out intensifying your workout.

Battling ropes are a popular tool for strength and resistance training. It engages the hands, arms, shoulders, legs, thighs, core and back for a full-body workout. You’ll be super sweaty in just a few minutes! When used effectively the ropes help to sculpt muscles, improve endurance, and burn calories at the same time.

If you’re looking to take your Pilates workout to the next level, why not invest in a pilates stick. A portable pilates stick can assist in completing yoga and Pilates exercises, and it can improve your posture, help you to lose weight and shape and sculpt your body.

Step right into your own aerobics class at home with the Everfit Aerobic Step. It’s also super helpful as a weights bench. You can even adjust the height between 7.5cm, 13.5cm and 19.5cm to suit your needs.

Can’t quite decide what to do for your next at-home workout? These might not technically be workout equipment, but they’ll add a lot of fun and spontaneity back into your exercise routine. Just roll away and see what you’ll be doing next.

Every workout move you do becomes about 10 times tougher when you add a resistance band to it. This set of three gives you options for difficulty levels and features a no-roll and no-slip design (essential).