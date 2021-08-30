6 Exercise Bikes to Fill the Spin Class-Shaped Hole in Your Life

Now that most of the country is in and out of extended lockdowns, the need for finding a suitable exercise alternative from the comfort of your home is even higher. And while an hour-long walk within a five-kilometre radius of your home can get the blood flowing, sometimes you just want to sweat it out on an exercise bike, just like you would during a spin class.

With gyms closed in some states for the foreseeable future, we’ve put together a list of exercise bikes that will not only get your heart pumping but will also help you hit your exercise goals while at home.

A recumbent exercise bike provides you with a comfortable relcined position while riding. This particular model by ProFlex also measures your heart rate, calories burned, the time you’ve been working out, and speed.

With enhanced Bluetooth connectivity, you can set, track and monitor your progress with the Nautilus Upright Bike. Unlike a spin bike, this equipment focuses more on duration rather than speed.

The Lifespan Fitness bike features dynamic resistance, meaning you only get what you put in. With a 25-inch steel fan – which makes your workout more intense — this dual-action bike will get your arms and torso pumping for a more dynamic full-body workout.

This portable mini bike is perfect for bingeing your favourite Netflix show while sitting on the couch. With this bike, you can work on either your arms or legs. It’s also ideal for improving lower and thigh muscles, varicose veins, and maintaining the condition of bones and joints. It can also promote mobility, endurance, and blood circulation.

Build up a sweat while working on your latest work project with the DeskCycle Ellipse. A little different from the previous mini exercise bike, where you work in full circular motions, this piece of equipment works like more of a stepper. The bonus? It’s so quiet that even the people on the other end of your Zoom call won’t hear a peep.

This bike is the God of all spin bikes and has a hefty price tag to match. With a 10-inch LCD console, which provides at-a-glance performance data and a one-touch selection of incline, decline, and resistance levels, the NordicTrack Studio Bike also has inbuilt iFit-enable live, interactive technology.