The 45-Cent Hack to Cooking Perfect Roast Potatoes

Wondering what the heck to make for dinner tonight? I know how it is. Lucky for you, we’ve been blessed with the news of a viral cooking hack that might help a little. And you better believe I’m about to share it here with you all.

As 7 News has recently shared, an Australian mum’s trick for nailing roast potatoes has gained a whole lot of attention online because of how simple her approach is.

Dropping her wisdom on the Mums Who Clean Facebook page, Vicki revealed that her secret to cooking drool-worthy potatoes is, wait for it… dry French Onion soup mix.

In the post, which won Vicki a whole lot of attention when she published it a few months back, the Aussie mum wrote:

“When doing roast spuds, peel, cut and place in a baking dish then …. get French Onion dry soup mix and sprinkle over top of spuds. Then sprinkle your oil over that and bake. It’s the only way I do roast spuds now.”

You can pick up a packet of French Onion soup mix for as little as $0.45 at Coles and $0.95 at Woolworths if you’d like to transform your taters tonight.

Want to step up your potato cooking game even further? Well, according to Family Food on the Table you can cook these little spuds in the microwave in 10 minutes if you want to skip the whole oven situation. (As we recently discovered, you can also microwave sweet potatoes.)

They’ve written that if you want to try this approach, you should poke each potato five to six times with a fork, then toss them straight onto the microwave plate for 10 to 11 minutes (this is for two medium-sized potatoes).

To check if your potatoes are ready, the Family Food on the Table website recommends giving them a squeeze (wear an oven mitt or use a tea towel) and checking if they begin to open up. You can find the full write up here.

Ta-da! Perfect (and easy) potatoes.