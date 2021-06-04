DashPass: Everything You Need to Know about DoorDash’s Subscription Service

Following the announcement that Uber Pass would be coming to Australia, rival food delivery service, DoorDash, has come out with its own subscription pass. Food delivery subscription wars, anyone?

We took a look at the new offering, and here’s everything you need to know:

DashPass

DoorDash’s new subscription service ‘DashPass’ gives users unlimited deliveries from 16,000 restaurants across Australia for $12.99 a month.

Users will score $0 delivery fees on orders over $20 which can be activated as many times as needed. This includes restaurant and grocery orders.

DashPass also gifts users exclusive offers from great restaurants each month.

Here’s what customers can get in June:

DashPass Launch Offer = 60-day free trial, 50% off first 2 DashPass orders

= 60-day free trial, 50% off first 2 DashPass orders McDonald’s exclusive offer (June 2 – 8) = 50% off a McValue meal which includes 4 burgers, 4 fries, 4 drinks for just $14.99 (limited to the first 50,000)

= 50% off a McValue meal which includes 4 burgers, 4 fries, 4 drinks for just $14.99 (limited to the first 50,000) Pizza Hut exclusive offer (June 11 – 17) = Free pizza with orders valued over $20 from Pizza Hut (first 5000 only)

= Free pizza with orders valued over $20 from Pizza Hut (first 5000 only) Oporto exclusive offer (June 18 – 24) = Free 3 Salted Caramel Doughnuts with all orders over $20 (first 5000 only)

So, is it worth it?

“With the removal of delivery fees alone, excluding the huge selection of promotional discounts, DashPass users will make their money back in just three orders per month, and anything more will see them save money,” said Rebecca Burrows, General Manager of DoorDash Australia.

If you want to sign up for DashPass here’s how to do it:

Open the DoorDash app.

Click on the DashPass banner at the top of the home screen.

Sign up to become a member. There’s a 60-day free trial and then it charges $12.99 a month (cancel at any time).

Browse DoorDash for the checkmark to find restaurants in your area available on DashPass.

How does it compare to Uber Pass?

When it comes to comparing Uber Pass and DashPass, they’re pretty on par.

Uber Pass costs $14.99 a month – so you save $2 a month with DashPass – but both will gift you free delivery on food orders over $20. They also both have different exclusive offers and perks in-app each month.

Uber Pass does work a little differently from DashPass because it also includes the benefit of discounted rides. Uber Pass will gift you at least 10% off your ride fare so if you tend to use both rideshare and delivery apps, it does help to have them all bundled in Uber Pass.

That being said, both apps have their own exclusive partnered restaurants. So if you find your favourite burger joint is only on DoorDash then maybe that’s the service you should throw your cash at.