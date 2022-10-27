How to Bypass Doordash’s Automated System to Talk With a Real Person

Whenever I have to chat with a bot, a part of me dies inside. Having to communicate with an automated system makes me question my own existence, and if there is a way to bypass my existential crisis, I’m going to take it.

If you’ve used Doordash more than a few times, chances are that you’ve had some hiccup along the road. Maybe your vegan curry came with chicken, or you were charged for an extra that nobody ordered, or your order just never came. And when you’re hungry and frustrated, speaking with a human is a lot more gratifying than the cold, distant response from a machine. (Not to mention being more effective — sometimes it takes a person just a few minutes when an automated system would take forever.) Fortunately, there’s a quick way to bypass Doordash’s automated message prompts and get to a living, breathing human.

How to speak with a real person on the Doordash app

To bypass the automated support system on the chat after a mishap, go to your account on the bottom left corner and follow this navigation: Get Help > select the order that broke your humanity > “It’s something else” > Contact Support. Now, instead of selecting from the never ending “quick responses” that will never lead to an actual person, just send a message that says, “help.” For Doordash, the command will automatically tell the system to disable the annoying bot and replace it with an actual person who can listen to your specific situation and try to fix whatever is happened. Frankly, I wish the “help” command was available for more than just Doordash, and if we find other popular food delivery apps that use it, we’ll let you know.