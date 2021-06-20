These Weighted Blankets Are on Sale Today If You Need a Hug

If you’re someone who will do just about anything for a good night’s sleep, weighted blankets should definitely on your radar, especially now that it’s Amazon Prime Day 2021. The mammoth online shopping event runs from today until 5pm June 23, and right now you can score yourself a weighted blanket at a reduced price.

While experts are still debating over the overall effectiveness of these blankets when it comes to sleep and anxiety, there are plenty of people’s personal experiences that speak to how much of a game-changer they can be for anxious or restless sleepers.

These blankets work by using what experts call “pressure therapy” — each blanket is designed to deliver a calm-inducing amount of pressure on your entire body, similar to the feeling of being hugged, swaddled, stroked, or held. Doesn’t that sound nice?

The pressure helps to put your autonomic nervous system into “rest” mode, which can reduce some symptoms of anxiety, like a quickened heart rate and breathing. Giving you an overall sense of calm.

Ahead, we unpack some of the best weighted blankets on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021.

