How to Tune Into the A-League 2021 Finals Series Live and for Free

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Finals season for the A-League is not far (like a lot of sporting events right now) which means football fans are going to be able to see their favourite teams battle it out for the title very soon.

The top six teams from the 2020/2021 season are heading to the field from Saturday, June 12 and lucky for you, there are loads of ways to support your team in the race to the final.

Here’s everything you need to know about scoring access to the A-League’s finals series.

Which teams are competing?

The top teams include Macarthur FC, Adelaide United, Brisbane Roar FC and Central Coast Mariners, with Sydney FC and Melbourne City FC sitting in the leading positions of the season.

When are the finals series games?

A-league’s finals season kicks off on June 12 with the first of the elimination final matches. Here’s a full breakdown of the games you want to add to your calendar, however.

Elimination Final 1:

Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Stadium

Saturday, June 12

7:05 pm AEST

Elimination Final 2:

Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar FC

Moreton Daily Stadium

Sunday, June 13

3:05 pm AEST

Semi Final 1:

Melbourne City FC vs Elimination Final Winner

AAMI Park

Friday, June 18

7:05 pm AEST

Semi Final 2:

Sydney FC vs Elimination Final Winner

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

Saturday, June 19

7:05 pm AEST

Grand Final

Semi Final Winner vs Semi Final Winner

Saturday, June 26

Time and venue TBC

How can I watch each of the A-league finals matches?

If you’d like to attend in the flesh, tickets are on sale for all games except for Melbourne City’s Semi Final (tickets will be available from June 11) and the Grand Final.

The A-League has announced that as a means of thanking its members this year, it will offer each member up to two finals tickets for 50% off this season. You can see details on that here.

For those tuning in from home, there are a bunch of options for watching games. Kayo Sports Freebies is streaming all of the A-League 2021 Finals Series games free on its app or website (details on how to sign up to that here). Fox Sports will also broadcast live games if you’ve got a subscription to that service.

Lastly, ABC TV is set to broadcast one Elimination Final, one Semi Final match and the Grand Final, live.