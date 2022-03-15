How to Watch Every 2022 F1 World Championship Race in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If there’s one sporting event that always wins the attention of the masses it’s Formula 1. For those of you who are revved up about the World Championship F1 racing season, here’s everything you need to know about tuning in for 2022 from Australia.

What is Formula 1?

Just in case you get all the different car races confused (hello, me) Formula 1 is a high-level motor racing contest featuring single-seat, open-wheel and open-cockpit vehicles.

I like to think of these cars as incredibly jacked go-karts. Also in the world of car racing, you’ll find Supercar championships, which feature more common branded cars like Holden and Ford.

If you would like a better explainer than this on what Formula 1 is, we recommend you check out the docu-series Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix (season 4 dropped on March 11). It’s an easy and thrilling entrance into the world of F1 racing.

Where can you watch F1 in Australia?

Local sports streaming service Kayo is coming through with the F1 goods this year. Kayo has become the home of live coverage for every practice, qualifying session and race from the 2022 F1 World Championship.

You can stream races live or on-demand on Kayo for as little as $25 a month. Races will run all the way through to November with Grand Prix’s taking place in a long list of different countries, including right here in Australia.

When does Formula 1 return for another season?

The 2022 season of Formula 1 is returning to the track on March 18 at 8:00 am with the Round 1 Bahrain:Race and continues through to November 20, 2022.

The Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix is slated for April 8 – 10, 2022. You can see the full F1 2022 schedule with locations and dates here.

What other F1 content is available?

Kayo isn’t home to just the races this F1 season. Also on offer is the new three-part docu-series Beyond All Limits: Hamilton Vs Verstappen (on Kayo and Foxtel).

There are also Formula 1 Replays to travel back through if you’d like to relive past moments, and for real F1 fans, there’s the Classics Vault full of historic racing events.

Kayo Minis are also included for championship races as a part of Kayo Freebies.

Basically, there’s a whole lot of F1 content going on this season so plan your time on the couch accordingly.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.