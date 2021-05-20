The Best Beauty Deals in the Final Hours of Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

With the change in season comes a change in skincare routine. In order to save our skin from becoming dry and flakey, we swap our thin, lightweight moisturisers for thick, heavy ones. Which is amazing our skin, but not our bank account. Enter: Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021, in particularly, the Adore Beauty sale.

Adore Beauty currently has between 15-20% off big name brands across all categories, skincare, haircare, makeup and sexual wellness. We’re talking big name brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Foreo, SkinCeuticals, Vush, R+Co, Mermade Hair and more.

So if you’re looking to change up your skincare routine for winter, now is the time my friends. The sale ends at midnight tonight (Thursday, May 20), so I suggest you grab your debit card, stat.

Below are the best discounts you might want to get around before they sell out

Our picks:

This cult classic is weightless on the skin, while imparting a flawless, lit-from-within glow.

Buy the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation ($105) at Adore Beauty here.

This super-antioxidant serum combines 15% Vitamin C and 1% Vitamin E with Ferulic Acid, to protect your skin against damaging UVA/UVB rays, and help prevent premature signs of ageing.

Buy the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum – 30ml ($228) from Adore Beauty here.

Aspect Phytostat 9 is an emollient anti-ageing treatment moisturiser ideal for dry and dehydrated skin. This 4 in 1 intense moisturiser adjusts to the specific need of your skin, restoring vital moisture and fighting visible signs of ageing.

Buy the Aspect Phytostat 9 ($92) from Adore Beauty here.

With three ceramic-tourmaline barrels and an easy-to-use clamp, this styling tool is specially designed to create big, bouncy waves with minimal effort.

Buy the Mermade Hair PRO Waver ($89) from Adore Beauty here.

Offers are available to deliveries headed to Australia and NZ, and expire at 11.59pm AEST on 21/05/2020. Refunds for returns will match the price at time of purchase. While stocks last.