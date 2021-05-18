Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 Has Kicked Off Early, Here Are the Best Deals

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 officially starts tonight (May 18) at 7 pm and will end at midnight on Thursday, May 20 for most brands, so you’ve got to get in quick.
If you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you. You can check out our exhaustive list of all the best finds here and spend more time shopping the best deals rather than looking for them.
Taking a peek at Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 deals that have dropped early, the savings across brands like Dyson, THE ICONIC, Garmin and Shaver Shop are gearing up to be massive.
Here’s what we have spotted so far.
Note: We’ll be updating this page repeatedly over the duration of the sale, so keep refreshing to see the latest bargains. Happy shopping!
Best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 deals:
Homewares
- 40% off all bedding at Adairs
- Up to 80% off at Kogan
- 20-40% off at Harris Scarfe
- 20% off select ranges at Target
- Up to 40% off at Spotlight
- Up to 60% off at Lavazza
- Up to 75% off at Canningvale
Fashion
- Up to 70% off at Boohoo — includes free shipping
- 25% off site wide at Beginning Boutique
- 60% off site wide at Nasty Girl
- 30% off at THE ICONIC
- 25% off almost everything at Surfsitch using the code: FRENZY30
- 30% off everything at General Pants
- 25% off at Princess Polly using the code: FRIENDZY
- 25% off site wide at Cotton On
- 20-50% off selected styles at Gorman
- Up to 50% off selected styles at Converse
- Up to 60% off selected styles at Auguste the Label
- 30% off site wide at Wrangler
- Up to 50% off at Platypus Shoes
- Up to 70% off at Pretty Little Thing, use code: FRENZY10 for an extra 10% off.
- 25% off site wide at Glue Store
Beauty
- Up to 60% off selected products at Adore Beauty
- 20% off select brands at Nourished Life
- 15% off site wide at tbh Skincare
- 10% off site wide when you spend $70 at Priceline AND Up to ½ price off selected makeup, haircare and skincare.
- Up to 75% off at the Shaver Shop
- Up to 50% off everything at Australis
Sports & Activewear
- Up to 60% off site wide at Echt
- Up to 30% selected Garmin watches & 50% off selected Garmin Felix 6S watch at Rebel Sport
- Up to 40% off at P.E. Nation
- Up to 40% off on selected styles at Athlete’s Foot
- 30-60% off at Rockwear
- 20% off site wide at Lorna Jane
Lifestyle
Tech
- Up to 55% off Dell
- Between 15-30% on select Canon items
- Up to 80% off at Kogan
- Huge savings across Tech, Home & Appliances at Dick Smith
This article has been updated since its original publish date.