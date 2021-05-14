Optus Has Doubled Its Mobile Broadband Data at No Extra Cost

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Earlier this week, we covered Telstra boosting the data allowances for all of its mobile broadband plans. Not to be outdone, Optus has also announced that it has given its mobile broadband plans a nice overhaul.

For a limited-time, you’ll be able to pick up any of these mobile broadband plans for the same monthly cost, but with double the data allowance.

What do Optus’ internet plans look like now?

Optus’ cheapest mobile broadband plan costs $15 per month and will get you 10GB of data. That probably won’t keep you covered as a primary home internet option, but it could do well as an on-the-go internet connection.

The same could be said for the $25 plan, which has a data allowance of 50GB.

The highlight of these plans is the $50 plan, which now offers an impressive 150GB of data. For much data is that? According to WhistleOut, streaming an hour of standard definition Netflix will eat up around 1GB of data, and 3GB for high definition.

If your current work situation has you moving around from location to location, that should be plenty to keep you connected as well.

For the sake of comparison, even with its boosted plans, Telstra is only offering a plan with 75GB for roughly the same price ($55 per month).

This offer is available until June 30 and the double data will last for the first 12-months you’re on the Optus plan. After that period, it’ll drop back down to the standard data allowances.

None of these plans come with a lock-in contract, so you’re free to leave them whenever you feel like it.

You can check out the rest of Optus’ mobile broadband plans in the table below.

Optus’ mobile broadband plans

If you need an internet connection with a bit more weight behind it, Optus is currently running some discounts across its NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans.