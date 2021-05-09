Hungry Jack’s Is Introducing an UNO Game to Your Meal Time

If you like your burgers with a side of entertainment, you’re in luck folks. Fast-food chain Hungry Jack’s has announced that it is teaming up with the card game that causes all your family events to end in tears, UNO.

The promotion is kicking off as a way to celebrate Hungry Jack’s 50th anniversary, and hungry Aussies are getting an opportunity to win a bunch of sweet prizes to commemorate the date.

Those of you who enjoy a Macca’s Monopoly moment, you’ll probably get a thrill out of this pairing, too. When you grab yourself a Hungry Jack’s meal during the promotion period, you’ll be able to play in this national UNO match, and hopefully pocket some goodies, along the way.

According to Scott Baird, Hungry Jack’s Chief Marketing Officer, playing a game of Hungry Jack’s UNO gives you a one-in-four chance to win from a prize pool valued at over $87 million. Not. Too. Bad.

This Hungry Jack’s UNO game will kick off on May 11 and is set to run for six weeks at all 440 Hungry Jack’s restaurants, nationally.

“To excite and engage our customers there is an amazing prize pool on offer, which includes major wins from our partners Suzuki, eftpos Payments Australia and Shell, and other great wins such as holiday escapes, TCL home theatres and a wide variety of delicious Hungry Jack’s food prizes,” Baird said of the comp.

If you win yourself a food or beverage prize, you can claim that in-store, and if you’re one of the lucky ducks who lands themselves a car or some other fabulous non-edible prize, you can claim those here.

For full details on how to play, including the full prize list and terms and conditions, please visit www.hjuno.com.au