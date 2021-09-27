Hungry Jack’s Reckons Australians Prefer Fried Chicken to Sex

Hungry Jack’s has announced that it is entering the fried chicken game, by introducing its new burger, Jack’s Fried Chicken, to menus across Australia.

According to the fast-food restaurant, the chicken burger has taken two years to develop, taking into account the Aussie food preferences it discovered by surveying over 1,000 Australians aged 18 and over.

In a statement on the news, Hungry Jack’s revealed it learnt that “over 2.2 million Aussies eat fried chicken several times a week or at least once a day, and that almost half (48%) of Aussies are willing to give up one of life’s great pleasures to get their hands on a good fried chicken burger. This includes going to the lengths of giving up good night’s sleep (27%), their actual partner (19%), or even sex (21%)“.

The research also highlighted that Aussies seemingly want more from their fried chicken burger options right now. Hungry Jack’s shared that “85% of them [people surveyed] believe fried chicken burgers in Australia could be improved. Aussies are begging for chicken burgers to be bigger (28%), thicker (23%), crunchier (42%) and juicier (48%)”.

Jack’s Fried Chicken burger attempts to address all those pain points listed by chicken-loving Aussies, sitting at 40 per cent larger than its closest rival.

The burger, which is made with Hungry Jack’s whole-breast chicken fillet and sits in a brioche bun, comes in three varieties:

Jack’s Fried Chicken Classic with crispy lettuce and mayo

Jack’s Fried Chicken Spicy with crispy lettuce and new Spicy Signature Sauce

Jack’s Fried Chicken Cheesy Bacon with crispy lettuce, mayo, cheese, and bacon

On the news, Hungry Jack’s Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Baird said:

“We know Aussies are craving bigger, juicier fried chicken burgers, so Hungry Jack’s is taking the lead with the biggest, thickest, and juiciest fried chicken available. Aussies are absolutely going to fall in love with Jack’s Fried Chicken Burgers.”

Jack’s Fried Chicken burger range is available from Hungry Jack’s stores nationwide from September 27 and is available to pick up in-store, collect at drive-thru or order online for delivery on the Hungry Jack’s App or through Menulog, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.