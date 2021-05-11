6 Cosy Bathrobes to Keep You Extra Warm This Winter

As the winter chill starts to roll in, there’s nothing more cosy and enticing than being snuggled up in a luxury bathrobe. Dressing gowns are the pinnacle of loungewear, the only appropriate attire for winter (and the Sunday scaries) in this Editor’s opinion, office days be damned.

Whether you like a luxe, personalised bathrobe, the fluffiest dressing gown you can find on the internet, or something a little lighter to layer over pyjamas, the variety of luxury bathrobes available online is endless.

Honestly, mates, a bathrobe’s leisure potential knows no bounds, from cooking with a glass of red in hand to binge-watching the latest TV series, they’re the perfect way to keep warm this winter.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of luxury bathrobes available in Australia so you can find your perfect fit. Winter boyfriend? I don’t need him.

Women’s Luxury Bathrobes

This soft, fleece dressing gown from Bras N Things gives us huge snuggle up vibes. It’s a relaxed fit so you can layer up for additional warmth and ties in at the waist. It’s also got cute added features like a hood and front pockets to put all your belongings in (read: phone) when walking around the house.

Buy The Bras N Things Atomic Gown ($69.99) from The Iconic here.

If you run a little hot, this bathrobe from Atmos&here is the perfect bathrobe. Made from a waffle knit blend, its got generous stretch for layering, a fabric waist tie and handy patch pockets. It also comes in three colour ways — Pink, white and charcoal.

Buy the Atmos&here Sophia Waffle Robe ($89.99) from The Iconic here.

This women’s personalised lounging robe from Cotton On looks equal parts bougie and comfy. Made from soft, fluffy polyester, it’s has a hood, two side pockets, a waist tie and can be personalised via monogramming with up to 9 letters.

Buy the Cotton On Women’s The Lounging Robe ($49.99) from Cotton On here.

Men’s Luxury Bathrobes

A bathrobe is one of those essentials that you didn’t know you needed until you finally got one. Made from a premium 100% polyester micro-fiber fleece, this bathrobe is the softest, warmest pieces of clothing you could ever relax in. It’s got a large hood, two confidentially large pockets and comes in a range of colours. It also comes in sizes small through to 4XL.

Buy the Alexander Del Rossa Men’s Robe with Hood ($71.05 – $106.58) from Amazon here.

Another option for the guys, this hooded bathrobe made from flannel fleece. It’s perfect for when you’re lounging around the house after work. Each bathrobe features an adjustable waist belt, two front pockets and a snug hood. It comes in two different sizes and comes in three different colours, grey, black, and navy. It’s also machine washable to allow for an easy clean.

Buy the NY Threads Luxurious Men’s Shawl-Collar Fleece Bathrobe with Hood ($28.96 – $114.79) from Amazon here.

If you’re looking for a dressing gown that looks and feels bougie, but won’t cost you a week’s rent, this one from Cotton On is it. You can get it monogrammed with up to three letters on either a black or light grey robe. It’s got elastic around the sleeves so that it doesn’t annoy you, a hood to snuggle up in and a tie for around the waist. It comes in two sizes, men’s S/M and men’s L/XL.

Buy the Cotton On Personalised Men’s Plush Gown $59.95 from Cotton On here.