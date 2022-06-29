7 Cosy Bathrobes to Keep You Extra Warm This Winter

As the winter chill starts to roll in, there’s nothing more cosy and enticing than being snuggled up in a luxury bathrobe. Dressing gowns are the pinnacle of loungewear, the only appropriate attire for winter (and the Sunday scaries). In this Editor’s opinion, office days be damned.

Whether you like a luxe, personalised bathrobe, the fluffiest dressing gown you can find on the internet, or something a little lighter to layer over pyjamas, the variety of luxury bathrobes available online is endless.

Honestly, mates, a bathrobe’s leisure potential knows no bounds, from cooking with a glass of red in hand to binge-watching the latest TV series, they’re the perfect way to keep warm this winter.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of luxury bathrobes available in Australia so you can find your perfect fit. Winter boyfriend? I don’t need him.

Women’s Luxury Bathrobes

Ooft, how plush does the Kerrabee Robe from Sheridan look?! Designed to be a supremely soft robe, the classic style creates a comfortable fit, while the luxurious thickness will keep you warm and cosy day and night.

This soft, fleece dressing gown from Bras N Things gives us huge snuggle up vibes. It’s a relaxed fit, so you can layer up for additional warmth and ties in at the waist. It’s also got cute added features like a hood and front pockets to put all your belongings in (read: phone) when walking around the house.

If you run a little hot, this bathrobe from Atmos&here is the perfect bathrobe. Made from a waffle knit blend, it’s got generous stretch for layering, a fabric waist tie and handy patch pockets. It also comes in three colourways — pink, white and charcoal.

Buy the Atmos&here Sophia Waffle Robe ($45) from The Iconic here.

This women’s personalised lounging robe from Cotton On looks equal parts bougie and comfy. Made from soft, fluffy polyester, it has a hood, two side pockets, and a waist tie. Plus, it can be personalised via monogramming for that extra bougie feel.

Buy the Cotton On The Hotel Luxe Robe Personalisation ($79.99) from Cotton On here.

Men’s Luxury Bathrobes

If you’re looking for a dressing gown that looks and feels bougie but won’t cost you a week’s rent, this one from Cotton On is it. It comes in four different colourways — navy, white, black and grey — and in sizes XS-2XL.

Buy the Cotton On Luxe Toweling Gown ($39.95) from Cotton On here.

If you want to minimise your heater bill, grab a plush robe like this one from David Jones. The Wellsoft men’s robe is a shawl collar, calf-length robe made from 100% Supersoft polyester velour feel fabric. It features two front pockets (great for the remote) and a tie belt.

Buy the Wellsoft Robe ($109.95) from David Jones here.

Another option for the guys is this hooded bathrobe made from flannel fleece. It’s perfect for when you’re lounging around the house after work. Each bathrobe features an adjustable waist belt, two front pockets and a snug hood. It comes in two different sizes and in three different colours, grey, black, and navy. It’s also machine washable to allow for an easy clean.

Buy the NY Threads Luxurious Men’s Shawl-Collar Fleece Bathrobe with Hood ($48.58 – $83) from Amazon here.