7 Cosy Bathrobes to Keep You Extra Warm This Winter

As the winter chill starts to roll in, there’s nothing more cosy and enticing than being snuggled up in a luxury bathrobe. Dressing gowns are the pinnacle of loungewear, the only appropriate attire for winter (and the Sunday scaries). In this Editor’s opinion, office days be damned.
Whether you like a luxe, personalised bathrobe, the fluffiest dressing gown you can find on the internet, or something a little lighter to layer over pyjamas, the variety of luxury bathrobes available online is endless.
Honestly, mates, a bathrobe’s leisure potential knows no bounds, from cooking with a glass of red in hand to binge-watching the latest TV series, they’re the perfect way to keep warm this winter.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of luxury bathrobes available in Australia so you can find your perfect fit. Winter boyfriend? I don’t need him.
Women’s Luxury Bathrobes
Kerrabee Robe, $149.99
Ooft, how plush does the Kerrabee Robe from Sheridan look?! Designed to be a supremely soft robe, the classic style creates a comfortable fit, while the luxurious thickness will keep you warm and cosy day and night.
This soft, fleece dressing gown from Bras N Things gives us huge snuggle up vibes. It’s a relaxed fit, so you can layer up for additional warmth and ties in at the waist. It’s also got cute added features like a hood and front pockets to put all your belongings in (read: phone) when walking around the house.
If you run a little hot, this bathrobe from Atmos&here is the perfect bathrobe. Made from a waffle knit blend, it’s got generous stretch for layering, a fabric waist tie and handy patch pockets. It also comes in three colourways — pink, white and charcoal.
Buy the Atmos&here Sophia Waffle Robe ($45) from The Iconic here.
Cotton On The Hotel Luxe Robe Personalisation, $79.99
Buy the Cotton On The Hotel Luxe Robe Personalisation ($79.99) from Cotton On here.
Men’s Luxury Bathrobes
Cotton On Luxe Toweling Gown, $39.95
Buy the Cotton On Luxe Toweling Gown ($39.95) from Cotton On here.
David Jones Wellsoft Robe, $109.95
If you want to minimise your heater bill, grab a plush robe like this one from David Jones. The Wellsoft men’s robe is a shawl collar, calf-length robe made from 100% Supersoft polyester velour feel fabric. It features two front pockets (great for the remote) and a tie belt.
Buy the Wellsoft Robe ($109.95) from David Jones here.
NY Threads Luxurious Men’s Shawl-Collar Fleece Bathrobe with Hood $48.58-$83
Buy the NY Threads Luxurious Men’s Shawl-Collar Fleece Bathrobe with Hood ($48.58 – $83) from Amazon here.
