Why Collagen Powder is Good For More Than Just Your Skin

Over the last few years, collagen powders and supplements have swept the beauty industry and become somewhat of a skincare/wellness trend. But what is it exactly?

Collagen is one of the most abundant proteins naturally found in your body. It’s a part of the connective tissue that helps hold your body’s cells, skeleton and internal organs together. Aside from that, it also makes up 80% of your skin’s natural barrier and works in tandem with another protein called elastin to keep your skin healthy and strong. Which, as the beauty industry has just realised, is the secret ingredient to naturally glowing skin.

Sadly, our natural collagen production levels decrease as we age (particularly from 25 onwards) resulting in the early signs of ageing — dehydrated skin, fine lines, sagging, and wrinkles. The good news is that collagen supplements can help boost our natural collagen production and fill the gap natural depletion creates.

How does collagen powder work?

Collagen powders are often made from animal (bovine or marine) or plant tissues that have been processed and hydrolysed into peptides to allow for easy absorption into the body. Once these peptides have passed through our intestinal barrier and into our bloodstream the body can start boosting production.

What is collagen powder made from?

As previously mentioned, there are a few different formulations when it comes to collagens. Bovine collagen usually comes from cows and is made up of type 1 and 3 collagen, both of which help to maintain the structure and health of skin, bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments and blood vessels — and play an important role in gut health.

Marine based powders are also typically made from type 1 and type 3 collagen, and share the same benefits as bovine, only the collagen source comes from the bones and skin of fish. For our vegan friends, plant-based collagen formulas do exist and are often made up of a variety of plants, amino acids and plant-based proteins.

So do they actually work?

Small studies have shown that regular long-term use of collagen supplements can help minimise the signs of ageing, as well as strengthen joints and bones. Most users agree that after a few months of consistent use, you’ll likely start to notice a difference in your skin, hair, nails and joints. There are no real downsides of taking collagen, aside from cost, so it’s totally up to you if you’d like to incorporate one into your routine.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of ones worth adding to your morning smoothie.

The Best Chocolate Collagen Powders

Dose & Co’s chocolate collagen protein powder is a collagen and protein powder in one. With 20 grams of protein per serving, this high dose collagen-protein combination supports your muscles, skin barrier and joints. You can blend it into smoothies, coffee, milk, water and recipes.

Orgain KETO Powder is a keto-friendly protein powder, that’s also formulated with 10g of grass-fed chocolate collagen peptides and 5g of MCTs from coconuts. It’s easy to add to your routine, simply add it to smoothies, baked goods and coffee.

H.V.M.N.’s Keto Collagen+ is made from grass-fed bovine collagen protein, and three co-factors to support natural collagen production (vitamin C, copper, and zinc). The blend is made with pure C8 MCT Oil powder and prebiotic acacia fibre.

PlantFusion’s chocolate collagen builder differs from other powders in that it doesn’t contain animal collagen. Instead, it provides your body with the nutritional building blocks it needs to build, hydrate, and protect your own naturally produced collagen.

The Best Unflavoured Collagen Powders

Nutra Organics powder supplement is a natural formulation that is said to help reduce wrinkles, smooth fine lines, increase skin hydration and elasticity, and support healthy hair and nails.

A few scoops of this is said to help support joint function, strengthen hair and nails, aid in muscle recovery, and give you glowing skin. It’s more versatile than collagen pills in that it can be mixed into water, coffee and smoothies.

Nes Proteins Grass-Fed Collagen Hydrolysate is a natural product that assists in improving your general health and wellbeing. It’s said to help to reduce cellulite, wrinkles, stretch marks, joint pain and assisting in the growth of strong hair and nails.

