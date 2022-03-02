The 6 At-Home LED Light Therapy Face Masks That Are Actually Worth Investing In

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

By now, you’ve probably seen LED light therapy face masks doing the rounds online. But, if you’re yet to encounter these babies, they’re basically one of those horror movie-esque full face masks that look fresh off the set of Paranormal Activity — now re-homed and repackaged for the shelf of your local beauty retailer.

Like all good skincare trends, LED light therapy started as a popular in-salon treatment, something you could only get when you went in for a facial. But in recent years, at-home LED masks have become more affordable (some more so than others) and accessible to skincare-lovers.

LED light therapy involves treating a variety of skin concerns with different coloured light. For example, red and amber lights are said to reduce lines, wrinkles, and inflammation and stimulate collagen production. Blue light is typically used to treat acne and help clear skin. And white light is used to tighten the skin.

When used regularly, LED light therapy has loads of benefits when it comes to replenishing and rejuvenating the skin. It’s also super easy to do from the comfort of your own home. Simply cleanse the skin as usual and pop the mask on for the recommended amount of time. It’s worth noting at-home LED light therapy is a lot less intense than the in-salon stuff, so results will take longer to shine through.

READ MORE These Mini Skincare Fridges Will Save Your Fave Products from the Summer Heat

The Best LED Light Therapy Face Masks

The Photon Beauty Device uses server different natural light waves transmitted by LEDs into the skin to help target a variety of skin concerns. From improving skin elasticity and collagen levels to reducing and preventing wrinkles and fine lines, this 10-15 minutes at-home treatment will become your new go-to face mask.

You can buy the Project E Beauty Photon Skin Rejuvenation Face & Neck Mask ($293.99) from Amazon here.

You’ve probably seen the Peppy Co LED Light Therapy masks all over Instagram. With thousands of rave reviews, it’s one of the most popular LED masks. It uses three therapeutic lights — blue light to banish bacteria, red light to prevent wrinkles and yellow light to detoxify skin — to treat your skin in just 10 minutes. Get ready to glow.

You can buy the Peppy Co LED Light Therapy Mask V2 ($79) here.

With seven different LED light modes — all of which offer different benefits — this light therapy mask has the power to improve your skin elasticity, offer anti-aging and anti-acne benefits, as well as increased blood flow and collagen production. All it takes is four 15-minute sessions a week — think of it as your self-care hour.

You can buy the NEWKEY LED Face Mask Light Therapy ($349.07) from Amazon here.

While this LED light mask is a little on the exxy side, it’s totally worth it if you’re forking out for facials every month. This anti-ageing mask harnesses two combinations of red light therapy (red and infrared) to penetrate deep into the skin’s surface, boost collagen levels, improve blood flow, increase oxygen levels, and minimise wrinkles and even out skin tone.

You can buy the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask ($515) here.

This little LED device can help smooth wrinkles, diminish discolouration, and clear acne for a beautiful, youthful complexion in just three minutes. Fitted with a combination of 100 red LED and 62 blue LED lights, this mask works to penetrate deep within the skin’s dermis to stimulate collagen production, minimise acne-causing bacteria, reduce redness and inflammation.

You can buy the Dr. Dennis Gross Spectralite Faceware Pro ($649) from MECCA here.

The MZ Skin Light-Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device uses various light settings — red, blue, yellow, white — to heal, calm and rejuvenate the skin while minimising the signs of ageing. While this is the most expensive LED Light Therapy face mask in our roundup, this best-seller delivers salon-quality results at home.

You can buy the MZ Skin Light Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device ($875.76) from Revolve here.