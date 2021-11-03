Level Up Your Life

Everything You Need to Know About The Much-Hyped JSHealth Skincare Range

Bree Grant

Published 2 hours ago: November 3, 2021 at 11:10 am -
Beauty lovers rejoice! Wellness brand JSHealth is making its foray into skincare with a powerful four-step skincare system *screams internally*. Yep, that’s right, after two years of research and refinement, JSHealth Vitamins have today launched JSHealth Vitamins Skin to go alongside their supplements range.

Developed for all skin types, the range consists of a balancing vitamin cleanser, a pro-collagen vitamin serum, a luminous vitamin oil and a probiotic vitamin moisturiser.

Each of the four JSHealth Vitamins Skin formulas is infused with their bespoke JSH-V7TM Complex — a bespoke blend of Vitamin C, Vitamin B5, Marine Polyphenols (Seaweed Extract), Calendula, Vitamin E, Grape Seed Oil and Frankincense. All of which work to support collagen production, strengthen and protect the skin barrier, and minimise the signs of ageing and skin damage.

“JSHealth Vitamins Skin collection is a natural extension of what we do best — showing you yet another way to experience the power of vitamins. Our passion for how they can support us internally sparked us to take a dive into the science behind
using vitamins topically for skin health and ageing support,” says Founder Jessica Sepel.

“It’s skincare that’s simple to use and understand, yet highly effective. I created this range for myself, my team and my beloved community to take your skin to new heights.”

To celebrate the launch, Lifehacker readers can also score 10% off the JSHealth range by shopping via any of the below links or clicking here.

Let’s unpack the new range below, shall we?

Shop the JSHealth Skin Range

Step one: Balancing Vitamin Cleanser, $44.99

This creamy cleanser from JSHealth is formulated with calming botanicals, vitamins and nourishing oils that work to gently purify the skin without compromising its barrier function or leaving the skin feeling tight and dry.

You can shop the JSHealth Balancing Vitamin Cleanser ($44.99) here.

Step two: Pro-Collagen Vitamin Serum, $74.99

Designed to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, skin laxity and uneven skin tone, the JSHealth Pro-Collagen Vitamin Serum is highly potent and will leave you absolutely glowing. Loaded with ingredients like Vitamin C and Hyaluronic acid, it boosts collagen production and brightens and hydrates the skin. It’s a heavenly-scented, lightweight formula created for high-absorption to deliver ingredients deep into the skin.

You can shop the JSHealth Pro-Collagen Vitamin Serum ($74.99) here.

Step three: Luminous Vitamin Oil, $59.99

JSHealth Skin

Formulated with Bakuchiol, a natural antioxidant and retinol alternative, the Luminous Vitamin face oil from JSHEalth is designed to visibly transform your complexion for firmer, smoother, radiant and more youthful skin. It’s formulated with skin-loving ingredients like marula oil and ceramides to provide a surge of anti-ageing hydration and skin barrier protection. Just a few drops will give you a damn good glow.

You can shop the JSHealth Luminous Vitamin Oil ($59.99) here.

Step four: Probiotic Vitamin Moisturiser, $44.99

JSHealth Skin

If you’re looking for a new lightweight moisturiser for summer, this could be it! The Probiotic Vitamin Moisturiser is deeply nourishing and formulated to support the skins microbiome and barrier function. It’s loaded with ingredients topical probiotics, soothing kelp, lactobacillus ferment, calming calendula and arnica, as well as protective oils.

You can shop the JSHealth Probiotic Vitamin Moisturiser ($44.99) here.

