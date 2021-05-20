Skincare Specifically Designed For Your Décolletage & Boobs

We’re all guilty of forgetting to take care of our décolletage (you know, the skin from your chin to your nipples) and I hate to say it but, the skin on your neck and chest is just as susceptible, if not more so, to the signs of ageing — wrinkles, sagging, spots, dryness— as the skin on your face.

The skin on your décolletage is usually thinner and more delicate than the skin that covers the rest of our bodies, mainly because it contains fewer oil glands and hair follicles to protect it, leaving it more exposed to UVs and other environmental factors. Combine that with gravity and us constantly craning over smartphones and computer, and things are bound to sag.

If it’s not properly treated to a little skincare regime, your décolletage is one of the first places to show signs of ageing, and perhaps the most noticeable. The easiest way you can look after your décolletage is by applying your skincare all the way to your tits. Enter: RAWKANVAS skincare.

RAWKANVAS is an affordable, natural skincare line that uses active ingredients that are backed by science and aren’t commonly used in other brands. And they have a product that’s specifically dedicated to your décolletage.

Aside from sounding fancy as hell, the Lustre: Renewing Bakuchiol & Champagne Décolletage Lotion ($69) is formulated to help fight the signs of ageing including fine lines, sun damage or discolouration, leaving your skin feeling firm smooth and more youthful. It’s alcohol-free, and safe enough for use while pregnant and breastfeeding.

Zoë Foster Blake said it best when she said skincare stops at your boobs!

