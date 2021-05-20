Level Up Your Life

Skincare Specifically Designed For Your Décolletage & Boobs

Bree Grant

Published 48 mins ago: May 20, 2021 at 5:15 pm
Filed to:beauty
skincare
We’re all guilty of forgetting to take care of our décolletage (you know, the skin from your chin to your nipples) and I hate to say it but, the skin on your neck and chest is just as susceptible, if not more so, to the signs of ageing — wrinkles, sagging, spots, dryness— as the skin on your face. 

The skin on your décolletage is usually thinner and more delicate than the skin that covers the rest of our bodies, mainly because it contains fewer oil glands and hair follicles to protect it, leaving it more exposed to UVs and other environmental factors. Combine that with gravity and us constantly craning over smartphones and computer, and things are bound to sag. 

If it’s not properly treated to a little skincare regime, your décolletage is one of the first places to show signs of ageing, and perhaps the most noticeable. The easiest way you can look after your décolletage is by applying your skincare all the way to your tits. Enter: RAWKANVAS skincare.

RAWKANVAS is an affordable, natural skincare line that uses active ingredients that are backed by science and aren’t commonly used in other brands. And they have a product that’s specifically dedicated to your décolletage. 

Aside from sounding fancy as hell, the Lustre: Renewing Bakuchiol & Champagne Décolletage Lotion ($69) is formulated to help fight the signs of ageing including fine lines, sun damage or discolouration, leaving your skin feeling firm smooth and more youthful. It’s alcohol-free, and safe enough for use while pregnant and breastfeeding. 

Zoë Foster Blake said it best when she said skincare stops at your boobs!

Scroll to shop the Lustre: Renewing Bakuchiol & Champagne Décolletage Lotion and peep more of their range. 

RAWKANVAS Lustre: Renewing Bakuchiol & Champagne Décolletage Lotion

Lustre: Renewing Bakuchiol & Champagne Décolletage Lotion ($69)

RAWKANVAS Luna Vitality: Restoring Moisture Cream

Luna Vitality: Restoring Moisture Cream ($59)

RAWKANVAS Eternal: Plumping Deep Sea & Malachite Collagen Serum

Eternal: Plumping Deep Sea & Malachite Collagen Serum ($59)

RAWKANVAS Polished: Refining Exfoliant

Polished: Refining Exfoliant ($40)

RAWKANVAS Purified: Purifying Cleanser

RAWKANVAS Purified: Purifying Cleanser ($40)

Bree Grant is a writer based in Sydney, Australia, who began her career in DOLLY Magazine’s beauty cupboard many moons ago. Since then, she’s written for iconic Australian publications such as Girlfriend Magazine, Cleo Magazine, Beauty Crew, POPSUGAR Australia, LifeHacker, Gizmodo and Pedestrian TV.

During her time, she’s written hundreds of high-performing stories on skincare, beauty, wellness (including fitness, diet, mental health, body image), sex and dating, tech and entertainment, as well as interviewing high profile celebrities like Lili Reinhart, Miranda Kerr and Jonathan Van Ness.

She’s also been known to get in front of the camera to produce video content and host mini-series for various outlets and social media platforms. You can find her on Instagram or email her at [email protected]

