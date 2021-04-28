Level Up Your Life

Optus Is Running a Flash Sale on the iPhone 12 and Mini

Published 2 hours ago: April 28, 2021 at 1:25 pm -
Filed to:deals
iphoneiphone 12optus
Image: Apple
Running a deal on the iPhone 12 seems to be a recurring trend with telcos at the moment. A few weeks back we reported on Telstra offering a discount on both the standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini. Now it looks like Optus is throwing its hat into the ring, as it’s currently offering a $100 discount on both the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12.

This discount is only available when you pair an iPhone 12 handset with one of Optus’ mobile plans. It’s also a flash sale, so it’s only available until the end of April 29.

However, the recently announced purple variant of the iPhone 12 is included in this sale. So if you’ve been waiting to upgrade to an iPhone 12, and you’re a big Prince fan, now’s your time to stand underneath the purple rain.

Optus mobile plans for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini, along with a comparison for the two Apple smartphones.

iPhone 12 specs

When compared to one another, the standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini are very similar. The only major difference is that the Mini, as its name suggests, is a much smaller phone. This size decrease means the Mini has a smaller display – 5.4″ compared to the standard iPhone 12’s 6.1″ – and a smaller battery size – 2,227 mAh compared to the standard iPhone 12’s 2,815 mAh.

Here’s a table detailing the specs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini:

iPhone 12 Specifications iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Mini
OS iOS 14 iOS 14
Dimensions 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm, 162g 131.5 mm x 64.2 mm x 7.4 mm, 133g
CPU A14 bionic chip A14 bionic chip
Storage 64/128/256 GB 64/128/256 GB
Battery 2,815 mAh 2,227 mAh
Display 6.1-inch OLED display 5.4-inch OLED display
Connection 5G connectivity 5G connectivity
Camera Dual rear: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture).
Front: 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture)		 Dual rear: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture).
Front: 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture)
Colours Black, white, red, blue, green and purple Black, white, red, blue, green and purple
Water resistance IP68 IP68
Image: Apple

iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

iPhone 12 mini (64GB) plans

iPhone 12 mini (128GB) plans

