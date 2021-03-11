The Horny Camper’s Sex Inventory

There’s a good chance you’ll end up in a tent at one point or another this year with the opportunity of camping sex. (And if not, why not?)

Now, as we all know, camping comes with a few restrictions. You have limited space, limited privacy and damn, those guy ropes have a shin vendetta, but there’s no reason any of this should get in the way of your sex life. After all, an impromptu camping trip can make a great low cost romantic getaway.

So, how do you get around the issues above? Easy. Make sure that everything you pack is travel-friendly (obviously) and earns its place by being a genuinely useful or pleasurable item. If possible, choose gadgets with more than one purpose or use, too.

Here are my top picks for toys to take away with you on a camping trip.



Lovehoney Enjoy Water-Based Lubricant 100ml ($12.95)

Packaged into an easy pump-bottle for leak free dispensing, this 100ml container of lube is easy to pack into any size bag. Whether you’re a fan of toys or not, means that you’ll always enjoy plenty of slip during intimate play, no matter how far from civilisation you are.

Alternative use: Also doubles up as a an emergency shave gel for wet shaving when you have no running water. Perfect for armpits!

Lovehoney Get Hard Stretchy Silicone Cock Ring Set (3 Pack) (16.95)

For people with a penis, this triple set of cock rings is an amazing way to enhance solo and couples play. They work by trapping blood in your penis, which should encourage a bigger, harder erection and can even help to delay ejaculation.

Alternative use: These stretchy cock rings can also be used as a hair band, or to keep things like cutlery or makeup brushes together.

READ MORE A Beginner's Guide To Cock Rings

Lovehoney Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Metallic Massage Wand Vibrator ($69.95)

Not only is this mini wand petite and easy to fit in any bag, but it’s gender neutral and suitable for all kinds of play when it comes to camping sex. Arouse nipples, penises, clitorises, and any other external erogenous zone you desire. With a unique head that offers both broad strokes and pinpoint sensation, the play possibilities are endless, and it even charges via USB. Take a camping power pack with you, and you’ll never run out of juice!

Alternative use: Been on some long hikes? A wand makes a brilliant massager for legs, feet, shoulders and necks.

Lovehoney Fresh Biodegradable Sex Toy & Body Wipes (25 Pack)($9.95)

An easy no-spill option for keeping your sex toys (and down-there-bits) clean between uses. They’re antibacterial, smell fresh and are even biodegradable! Camping sex has never been so tidy.

Alternative use: Don’t pack separate makeup remover! Use these wipes to remove makeup, freshen up or have a tent “shower” when you can’t get to the real thing. Run out of toilet paper? You’ll be SO glad you brought these!

Lovehoney Satin Drawstring Toy Bag ($8.95)

This is pretty self-explanatory: you keep your toys in this. However, when you’re living in a tent, we all know that by day 3, it’s a mess. This bag makes it easy to keep all your sexy bits together so that you never have to rummage around your abode for the lube.

Alternative use: It’s a bag. Use it for anything you like!

Here’s to fun and tidy camping sex. We’re all capable.

Jess Wilde is a blogger and sex toy expert who writes for Lovehoney Australia. You can see a list of their best-selling products here.