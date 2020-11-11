How To Make Sizzler Restaurant’s Famous Parmesan Bread

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia.

But don’t despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.

If you haven't tasted Sizzler's phenomenal bread since your local outlet closed, it's time to remedy the situation. Sizzler-style Parmesan bread is more than just a tasty snack: it is pure nostalgia in carb form. Serve this stuff to a former Sizzler patron and you are guaranteed to put a smile on their face.

The following Sizzler bread recipe was supplied by Lifehacker reader Della. It's blessedly easy to make and shouldn't take you more than 15 minutes, including prep time. Despite the simplicity, the results are pretty bang-on.

Update: Sizzler has officially released its famous cheese toast recipe. The only difference to the recipe below is using pecorino cheese instead of parmesan.

Here's what you need and how to cook:

Ingredients

Butter or margarine

Kraft Parmesan or Pecorino Cheese

Thick white bread (the thicker the better)

Steps

In a bowl, mix equal parts butter or margarine with the Parmesan cheese to create a paste. Spread the paste on one side of the bread. Fry the bread paste side down over a medium heat until golden brown while resting a flat plate or lid on top so the bread steams. Eat the bread and think of happier times.

That's literally all there is to it. Obviously, success is dependent on the type of bread used (we recommend a tall white loaf from your local bakery cut extra thick) and getting the frying just right. For extra nostalgia, try serving in a dinky basket lined with Sizzler-green serviettes.

This story has been updated since its original publication.