How To Make Sizzler Restaurant’s Famous Parmesan Bread

15
Chris Jager

Chris Jager

Published 2 hours ago: November 11, 2020 at 5:00 pm -
How To Make Sizzler Restaurant’s Famous Parmesan Bread
Image: Lifehacker

Sizzlers was famous for two things: its all-you-can-eat buffet and the complimentary Parmesan bread that greeted you on arrival. Sadly, the once-popular chain became a victim of the casual dining wars and there are now only a handful of outlets left in Australia.

But don’t despair: the recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home and it only takes a few minutes. Here are the steps.

If you haven't tasted Sizzler's phenomenal bread since your local outlet closed, it's time to remedy the situation. Sizzler-style Parmesan bread is more than just a tasty snack: it is pure nostalgia in carb form. Serve this stuff to a former Sizzler patron and you are guaranteed to put a smile on their face.

The following Sizzler bread recipe was supplied by Lifehacker reader Della. It's blessedly easy to make and shouldn't take you more than 15 minutes, including prep time. Despite the simplicity, the results are pretty bang-on.

Update: Sizzler has officially released its famous cheese toast recipe. The only difference to the recipe below is using pecorino cheese instead of parmesan.

Here's what you need and how to cook:

Ingredients

  • Butter or margarine
  • Kraft Parmesan or Pecorino Cheese
  • Thick white bread (the thicker the better)

Steps

  1. In a bowl, mix equal parts butter or margarine with the Parmesan cheese to create a paste.
  2. Spread the paste on one side of the bread.
  3. Fry the bread paste side down over a medium heat until golden brown while resting a flat plate or lid on top so the bread steams.
  4. Eat the bread and think of happier times.

That's literally all there is to it. Obviously, success is dependent on the type of bread used (we recommend a tall white loaf from your local bakery cut extra thick) and getting the frying just right. For extra nostalgia, try serving in a dinky basket lined with Sizzler-green serviettes.

This story has been updated since its original publication.

About the Author

Chris Jager

Chris Jager

Chris Jager is the former editor of Lifehacker, who specialised in technology and streaming.

Comments

  • Wow so much nostalgia. When we were kids going to Sizzler was a massive treat, and the place was so popular that the queue to get in would usually stretch all the way outside and halfway down the carpark. I visited maybe five years or so ago on a whim and the place was a very sad shadow of its former self, the food mostly average and very expensive for the quality. The cheese toast was always awesome though, I’m going to have to try this.

  • Having made more trays of this than I care to remember, you’re missing the best bit. After it was made and stacked in layers of 20, five layers high, it was then placed in a cupboard (yes, a cupboard, not a fridge) for up to two weeks before being used, or sometimes (mercifully) being thrown away. But then there was paperwork to fill out, so this happened rarely.

  • I put margarine [carefully] on both sides of a slice of bread – then toast it.
    This helps spread the heat more evenly through the bread as it toasts. Less burned spots.

    Won’t help if you insist on creating charcoal toast.

  • Our family LOVED this treat at Sizzlers and we enjoyed what they had to offer especially the bread which gave the kids to munch on while they waited for their choice of food. Kept them quiet! I really miss Sizzlers. Now I will try the bread recipe, easy enough. Or you can spread butter or margarine on the bread and sprinkle the grated parmesan cheese on top!

  • We still have Sizzler, and go every now and then just to make sure they haven’t shut down yet (hehe), but half the time they forget to bring the cheese bread, the other half it’s a lot more disappointing than it used to be, and both times Sizzler itself is much more expensive than it has any right to be :/. Stick with the nostalgic memories, people!

  • Incidentally, the Sizzler at Annerley in Brisbane was replaced by a Taco Bell.

    We went there just after my birthday.

    Bring back the Sizzler please, Taco Bell was an insult to everything I hold dear about mexican food. Dear god it was horrendous.

    Bring back Sizzler, bring back the cheese bread 🙁

  • As both a former employee of Sizzler, and a prodigious consumer of cheesey toast, I feel I should share the following.

    The bread should be frozen first. And then, once you smear on the cheesey buttery goodness, it should be frozen again.

    I know, it is a scandalous waste of time, but it needs to be done for the optimal outcome. You may as well prep the entire loaf of bread while you’re at it. It’s not like you’re not going to eat it all.

