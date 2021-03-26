Level Up Your Life

Koh Is Offering up to 60% off Its Best-Selling Cleaning Products

Published 2 hours ago: March 26, 2021 at 3:01 pm -
Filed to:cleaning
dealskoh
We’re all guilty of putting off housework now and again but there always comes a time that it can’t be ignored any longer. If your floors are streaky and the kitchen counter is full of handprints, it’s definitely time to do something about it. Luckily for you, the Koh cleaning sale has kicked off today and there’s huge savings to be had. It’s the perfect hit of inspiration we all need to get back on the cleaning wagon.

The vegan, cruelty-free cleaning brand has reached cult status and it’s not hard to see why. Starting today and running until the 29th March, you can bag a bunch of deals from the site with up to 60% off selected items.

The hefty sale is a celebration of the brand’s fifth birthday and they’ve absolutely gone to town with it. You can nab up to 60% off selected products including the Starter Bundle which is great for dipping a toe in the water of the cleanliness pool.

Head over to their product page right now and have a look at everything on sale. If this doesn’t inspire you to do some cleaning then honestly, we don’t know what will.

You’ll also receive a free Atomiser (valued at $14.95) with any purchase over $50 and 2 free Atomisers with any purchase over $100. If you’re not sure what in god’s name an Atomiser is, it’s the fancy spray bottle that’ll help you spritz the magic dust around the house. Orders over $100 will qualify for free shipping as well so you couldn’t have it any better on this one.

Koh cleaning sale standouts

Starter Bundle ($44.90, was $89.90 – save $45)

Mega Bundle ($145.72, was $364.30 – save $218.58)

Make Your Own Bundle Refill ($79.95, was $109.80 – save $29.85)

Total Protect Sanitiser Duo ($71.92 , was $89.90 – save $17.98)

*Discount will be applied at checkout 

Dishwasher Duo ($39.92, was $49.90 – save $9.98)

*Discount will be applied at checkout 

Lucy Cocoran is the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Kotaku and Lifehacker. She primarily covers lifestyle content, using her industry experience to discuss topics that are of genuine interest to her readers.

