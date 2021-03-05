5 Shows to Get You Fired up for International Women’s Day

March 8 is International Women’s Day — or Feminist Christmas, as I like to call it — and it’s the perfect occasion to really celebrate the sisterhood. We all love a strong female lead (bless Netflix for making this a whole damn carousel), especially when it involves some kick-ass camaraderie.

So gather your gal pals or just settle in with some wine and popcorn, because these shows will have you cheering for girl power.

Dollface

I absolutely love this show. It’s mix of all-too-relatable characters with fantasy sequences had me absolutely howling. And that’s a big call from me. The show stars Kat Dennings (of WandaVision fame) as Jules, who’s just been dumped by her long-time boyfriend and is forced to reconnect with all her female friends that she’s neglected over years. There are outstanding cameos by the likes of Macaulay Culkin and Margot Robbie, plus there’s an actual cat lady (yes, a lady with a cat head) that acts as a fairy godmother of sorts.

You can stream Dollface on Star on Disney+.

Grace and Frankie

Sure, everyone is talking about Ginny & Georgia right now — and it’s well worth a binge — but Grace and Frankie have long been the queens of the sisterhood on Netflix. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Need I say more? Ok, how about after getting ditched by their husbands, they team up and produce sex toys for older women? Absolute legends.

You can binge all six seasons of Grace and Frankie on Netflix.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan is truly marvelous as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1950s Jewish housewife who fully supports her husband’s attempts to mount a stand up comedy career. Except he ain’t funny, and she’s hilarious, so of course he leaves her, and she ends up holding the mic, much to our delight. The hustle of Midge and her manager/wingwoman Susie Myerson (played by Alex Borstein) is a thing of beauty.

All three seasons of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel are on Amazon Prime Video.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

This show is jazz hands on steroids. Long story short, Zoey acquires a superpower that enables her to hear other people’s deepest emotions as song and dance numbers. She of course can’t tell these people she sees them pirouetting about, yet she feels compelled to solve their problems. Zoey is also a coder — a rare woman in a male-dominated field — and absolutely leans in and lifts up her fellow sisters.

Bop along to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist on Stan.

Mrs America

You’ve got to maintain the rage, as my granddad always told me. And this show is all about using that rage to fight for equality. It’s set in the 1970s around the campaign to get the US to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. It stars Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne and Sarah Paulson — absolute powerhouses all-round.

You can watch Mrs America on Binge.

And a bonus, because I’m good like that…

States Of Undress

Now this doco series has been around for a while, but if you haven’t seen it, you can catch up for free on SBS On Demand. In each episode, former model Hailey Gates travels to a country to examine the impact the local fashion industry has on women, from cultural identity to body image, and even political issues as far-reaching as getting underwear supplies through war zones. It’s a rare gem, and while we can’t travel the world, even more precious.

Happy International Women’s Day everybody!