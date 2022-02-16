7 Female-Focused Podcasts Everyone Should Listen To

Every day should be International Women’s Day but with the actual date fast approaching, it’s time to start celebrating. Whether it’s watching your favourite female-led TV show or shopping with a women-led business, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the sisterhood on March 8. Maybe you’d prefer to flood your ears with the talk of incredible women for the day? If so, we’ve got a great list of podcasts for women that will entertain you on IWD and beyond.

The best podcasts for women on International Women’s Day

The Michelle Obama Podcast

Hearing from the former first lady of the United States is nothing short of inspiring each week. Obama speaks about mentorship, marriage and friendship with an array of incredible guests.

The Michelle Obama Podcast features the former First Lady diving deep into conversations with loved ones—family, friends, and colleagues—on the relationships in our lives that make us who we are.

Listen on Spotify.

The Guilty Feminist

Every episode comedian Deborah Frances-White interviews a range of interesting guests to uncover what it means to be a feminist in this day and age.

Join comedian Deborah Frances-White and her special guests as they discuss topics “all 21st century feminists agree on” while confessing their insecurities, hypocrisies and fears that underlie their lofty principles.

Listen here.

Stuff Mum Never Told You

From romance scams to The Last of Us Part 2, the ‘Stuff Mum Never Told You’ podcast isn’t afraid to go into the minute details of women-centric issues these days.

Join hosts Anney and Samantha to listen to Stuff Mom Never Told You, continuing the conversation of what it is to identify as female through research-based discussion around feminism and how it impacts everyday life.

Listen on Apple Podcasts.

Shameless

Here to serve young people the content they’ve always craved but haven’t found in mainstream media, journalists Michelle and Zara bring it all each week.

We’ve always raised an eyebrow at how “men’s interests” have been treated as legitimate and serious (hello, the 78 different AFL talk shows), while hobbies that are stereotypically feminine – reality TV, social media, Hollywood – are widely regarded as silly and ridiculous. We adore our footy (or at least… Mich does), but we adore Love Island every bit as much. And we want to talk about that latest cheating scandal in a way that doesn’t make our audience feel stupid. Because you see, “dumb” stuff doesn’t have to be dumb.

Listen on Spotify.

I Weigh with Jameela Jamil

The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil’s podcast questions society’s ideals of perfection for women.

What started with a social media post has become a movement, and now a podcast. On I Weigh, Jameela Jamil challenges society’s definition of worth through weight by asking different thought-leaders, performers, activists, influencers, and friends about how they are working through their past shames to find where their value truly lies. With hilarious and vulnerable conversations, I Weigh will amplify and empower diverse voices in an accessible way to celebrate progress, not perfection.

Listen on Apple Podcasts.

Going Through it

Comedian Jenny Yang sits down with inspiring figures to understand difficult moments in their life and how they made it through.

Going Through It is a podcast about how hard it can be to figure out when to quit and when to keep going. This season comedian Jenny Yang sits down with 15 guests to talk about their Going Through It moments and how the unexpected wisdom from a parent, a grandparent or an elder helped them navigate the pivotal moments that have defined their lives, careers, and relationships.

Listen on Apple Podcasts.

Learning Lots

Actors and best friends Brie Larson and Jessie Ennis talk with interesting guests on a new topic each week to ponder the big questions in life.

Learning Lots with Brie Larson & Jessie Ennis is a podcast aimed at holding stimulating conversations around pop-culture, trending topics, and some of life’s deepest questions. Each episode takes listeners through various segments and will feature celebrities, friends, and experts you know and love.

Listen on Apple Podcasts.

International Women’s Day is on March 8. However, you choose to celebrate we hope you enjoy it!

This article on podcasts for women has been updated since its original publish date.