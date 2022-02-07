Brush Up on Your Marvelous Mrs Maisel Knowledge by Re-Watching the 5 Best Episodes in the Series

As some of you will be aware, hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is returning to screens with new episodes in 2022. What a delight!

Fans have been waiting a while for new episodes now, however, meaning that their recollection of former seasons may be a little foggy. If that’s you (or you’re new to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and want to see what all the fuss is about), allow us to assist with a short-cut of sorts.

You can find the entire catalogue of episodes for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime Video right now but if you don’t want to watch three full seasons, here are the 5 top-rated episodes to ever drop.

The top-5 best episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

All synopses are via IMDb

Season 2, Episode 5: ‘Midnight at the Concord’

Rating: 9.3/10

Summer season at Steiner Mountain Resort continues as Moishe and Shirley join the group, disturbing Abe’s peace. Susie tries to ward off a new friend while keeping a low profile at the resort. Midge jumps at the opportunity to redeem herself at B. Altman.

Season 2, Episode 9: ‘Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy’

Rating: 9.2/10

Susie lands Midge her first gig on television, but their victory is short-lived when they realize Midge is being punished for her past. Abe is increasingly unhappy in his dream job at Bell Labs while Joel continues to drown in work during late nights at Maisel and Roth.

Season 1, Episode 8: ‘Thank You and Good Night’

Rating: 9.1/10

Midge and Susie deal with the repercussions of Midge’s off-script takedown of a famous comedian. With tensions still high at the Weissman household, Rose makes some bold changes. Midge and Joel reunite for Ethan’s birthday party.

Season 3, Episode 8: ‘A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo…’

Rating: 8.9/10

Joel readies his club for its grand opening. Midge asks Moishe for a favour. Susie suffers a loss and turns to an unexpected source for help. Midge learns a hard show business lesson.

Season 3, Episode 5: ‘It’s Comedy or Cabbage’

Rating: 8.9/10

Midge runs into an old friend in Miami. Abe grows frustrated with his beatnik friends while Rose reaches her breaking point with Shirley.

Season 2, Episode 10: ‘All Alone’

(We’ve given you an extra episode as it tied in rating with the above two.)

Rating: 8.9/10

Midge and Rose begin planning for Midge’s future as Benjamin attempts to impress Abe. Joel stresses over his next move, while Abe is presented with some big decisions of his own. Meanwhile, Susie tries to smooth things over for Midge.

You can catch each of these episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (and many more) on Amazon Prime Video now. And if you’d like more series recommendations that are streaming on Amazon, here’s a whole list for you to check out.