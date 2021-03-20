Level Up Your Life

Reminder: 20 Minutes of Exercise a Day Is Enough

2

Thorin Klosowski

Published 15 hours ago: March 12, 2021 at 10:10 am -
Filed to:exercise
fitnesshealthworkout
Reminder: 20 Minutes of Exercise a Day Is Enough
Getty
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

One of the biggest reasons folks are hesitant to hit the gym, or the park, or wherever you may choose to workout is a perceived lack of time.

We get it. You’ve come to the end of your workday. You’re tired and can’t wait to get into a new episode of The Crown – then you remember you promised yourself you’d exercise tonight. Cue dramatic sigh. As if you’re bothered to get changed and work your little butt off for an hour? The fact is that regular exercise is going to have incredible benefits for not only your body but your mind, too. So, yes, it really is a good idea to stick to that promise you made yourself.

The good news is, however, that you don’t necessarily need to be sweating and puffing for an hour, or 30 minutes even.

A study in the Journal of Physiology suggests you might be able to get all the exercise you need in just 20 minutes if you’re willing to work at it.

We’ve talked briefly about high-intensity interval training before, but this is one of the first studies to dig into if it actually works as a replacement for the usual recommendation of 30 minutes of continuous exercise. The idea is simple. You exercise for one minute with strenuous activity and push your heart rate to about 90 per cent of its maximum rate.

You can get a rough estimate of your heart rate by subtracting your age from 220. After the minute is up, you slow down and recover for one minute. You then repeat this 10 times for a total of 20 minutes (or 10 minutes of actual exercise). You can use this for running, cycling, swimming or any number of cardiovascular exercises.

According to Livestrong, a solid HIIT workout can see you burn between 198 to 237 calories (depending on your body) in 20 minutes. That is pretty impressive. But, of course, the important thing here is that you’re getting some movement in and that you’re feeling good about yourself.

So, if you’re crunched for time and can’t get that full 30 minutes in, this is a great way to shorten the duration and still get in shape.

[Via Journal of Physiology]

This article has been updated since its original publish date. 

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • all this info is nice but it tends to swamp people with useless facts.

    how about, you just dedicate yourself to getting up a little bit earlier every day and do *something*. Ride, Walk, Run, swim, do jumping jacks.. whatever.
    Do it regularly enough and it’ll be a habit, habits are hard to break. Give yourself permission to just get away with doing that. don’t set goals like weight, or km’s or number of push ups… just set a minimum that you feel you can commit to every day. What you’ll notice is that it’ll get easier over time, and you’ll start doing *more*.

    that’s enough to change your life…

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.