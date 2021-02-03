Here’s Where You Can Stream All the Harry Potter Movies in Australia

Trying to watch all the Harry Potter movies in a row is sometimes like trying to find the Deathly Hallows. They’re hard to find and have disappeared often throughout the course of history.

Well, folks, the good news is that you no longer need to dust off that DVD collection. All 8 Harry Potter movies are together again on one Australian streaming service.

This news arrives just in time for the 20th anniversary of The Philosopher’s Stone as well. Man, I feel old after reading that.

Here are all the fantastic films and where to find them.

Where to stream the Harry Potter movies

The good people over at Binge have gifted us with all the Harry Potter movies streaming in one place. That’s right from this very moment you can go and start your binge-watch of the whole series.

If you’ve forgotten, here are all the Harry Potter movies you can watch on Binge in order:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

For the record, I’ve done one of those Harry Potter movie marathons at cinemas and it will take you close to 20 hours. But now you can partake in this challenge from the comfort of your own couch. Sold!

Ironically, one thing that’s still missing from streaming is the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series. So for these purposes, we’ll have to pretend those films don’t exist.

You can start streaming Harry Potter over on Binge from just $10 a month. Now go forth and figure out which Harry Potter is your favourite film vs. your favourite book!