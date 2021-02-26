Where to Catch up on the Handmaid’s Tale While You Wait for Season 4

Blessed be the fruit, guys. Because as we’re all well aware now, The Handmaid’s Tale (based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same title) has a fourth season on the way, and it has also been renewed for a fifth season.

If you’ve been watching along so far, you’ll know that the series is set in Gilead – a truly horrifying, totalitarian society that was formerly part of the United States. The dystopian series focuses on the story of June (Elisabeth Moss) who has been forced to become a Handmaid – a role based around sexual servitude because of falling fertility levels among the wider community.

If you’re new to the series, let me warn you that while it’s an incredible show, it is a seriously intense watch.

Anyway. Moss stars alongside Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Max Minghella, and Samira Wiley in the soon-to-be (but how soon really?) five-part series.

Over the years, The Handmaid’s Tale has accumulated 54 Emmy nominations and 15 wins. Impressive stuff. It has also offered some poignant watching for audiences; dealing with the topic of women’s rights on one hand, but also facing criticism for its dealings with race (it’s been slammed for being a little too white feminism). Something certainly worth paying attention to.

All in all, it’s a thought-provoking series with a huge following. So, we’re expecting the new seasons to get a whole lot of attention, that’s for sure.

What’s the deal with season 4 in Australia?

We’re all currently waiting on season four to hit screens after it was delayed due to COVID-19.

Thankfully, we’ve just been thrown a bone, however, with the release of a new trailer for the series. The drop from Hulu shared that The Handmaid’s Tale’s next chapter will hit screens in the USA on April 28, 2021.

Now, it’s not yet clear when Aussies will get access to the latest season. But SBS has shared they will give an update on the season’s premiere soon.

You can watch the trailer here:

Where can I watch earlier seasons?

If you want to catch up on Emmy-award-nominated seasons one through three while we wait for more updates from Gilead, here’s where you can do that.

Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Stan. Check those out here.

Season 3 is available through SBS on Demand here.

A word of advice. You’re going to want to bust out the ice cream or wine if you’re planning on watching this baby from start to finish because hoo boy, you’re going to cry.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.