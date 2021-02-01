Every Title Coming to Star on Disney+ in Australia At Launch

This month hails a new era of content on Disney+. The new ‘Star’ hub will launch on the platform on February 23, providing a space for Disney’s more mature content.

Star is set to bring nearly 450 new movies and 155 TV series to the platform, basically doubling the size of the existing content library. To compensate for this, the price of Disney+ is also going up (details on that, here).

There’s some great new stuff to choose from including the Deadpool movies, Love Victor, Titanic, Alien and Die Hard, so that price hike looks like it’ll be worth it. To see if your favourite show or movie is hitting Disney+, however, we’ve compiled a list of all 600+ titles that will be hitting Star in Australia at launch.

Star originals

Big Sky

Love, Victor

Helstrom

Solar Opposites

Movies on Star

12 Rounds

127 Hours

The 13th Warrior

25th Hour

27 Dresses

28 Days Later

28 Weeks Later

42 to 1

500 Days of Summer

9 to 5

A Gift of Miracles

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Aftermath

Air Force One (1997)

Air Up There, the

The Alamo (2004)

Alien

Alien Resurrection

Alien Vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Alien3

Aliens

Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem

All About Steve

Amelia

Anna and the King

Annapolis

Another Earth

Antwone Fisher

Anywhere but Here

Arachnophobia

Armageddon

The Art of Getting by

The A-team

Babylon a.d.

Bachelor Party

Bad Company (2002)

Bad Company (Aka: Tool Shed)

Bad Girls (1994)

Baggage Claim

The Banger Sisters

Battle for the Planet of the Apes

Battle of the Sexes

Be Water

Beaches

Because of Winn-dixie

Before and After (1996)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Beloved (1998)

Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Best Laid Plans

Bible, the

Big Trouble

Billy Bathgate

Black Nativity

Black Swan (2010)

The Blue Max

The Book of Life

The Book Thief

Bootmen

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation …

Boys Don’t Cry

The Bravados

Braveheart

Breakthrough

Bringing Down the House

Bringing Out the Dead

Broadcast News (Aka: Nachrichtenfieber)

Brokedown Palace

Broken Arrow (1996)

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread

Brothers in Exile

Bubble Boy

Bushwhacked

Butch and Sundance: the Early Days

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Calendar Girls

The Call of the Wild (2020)

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Can’t Buy Me Love

Casanova

Cedar Rapids

Chasing Tyson

Choke

Chronicle

Cinderella Man

The Clearing

Cleopatra (1963)

Cocktail

Cocoon: the Return

Cold Creek Manor

The Color of Money

The Comebacks

Commando (1985)

Con Air

Consenting Adults

Conviction

Corky Romano

Courage Under Fire

Coyote Ugly

Cradle Will Rock

Crazy Heart

Crazy/beautiful

Crimson Tide

Crucible, the

Damien – Omen Ii

Dangerous Minds

The Darjeeling Limited

Dark Water

Date Night

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

The Day After Tomorrow

TheDay the Earth Stood Still (2008)

The Day the Series Stopped

Day Watch

Dead Poets Society

Dead Presidents

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Deception (2008)

The Deep End

Deep Rising

Deion’s Double Play

Deja Vu

Delivery Man

Demolition

The Descendants

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

The Devil Wears Prada

Devil’s Due

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Doc & Darryl

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Dodgeball: a True Underdog Story

The Dominican Dream

Double Take

Down and Out in Beverly Hills

Down Periscope

Downhill

Dragonball: Evolution

Drive Me Crazy

The Drop

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Duets

The East

Ed Wood

Eddie the Eagle

The Edge

Edward Scissorhands

Enemy of the State

Enough Said

Escape From the Planet of the Apes

Ever After (Aka: Ever After: a Cinderella Story)

Evita

The Fab Five (2011)

Face Off

The Family Stone

Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part Ii

The Fault in Our Stars

The Favourite

Ferdinand

The Fifth Estate

Firestorm (1998)

Flicka

Flight of the Phoenix (2004)

Flightplan

The Fly (1986)

For the Boys

Four Falls of Buffalo

French Connection Ii

The French Connection

Fright Night

From Hell

G.I. Jane

Garage Days

Gone in Sixty Seconds

Good Day to Die Hard, a

Good Morning, Vietnam

The Good Son (1993)

Good, the Bad, the Hungry, the

Goodbye Christopher Robin

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Greatest Showman

Grosse Pointe Blank

Guilty as Sin

Gun Shy

Hand That Rocks the Cradle, the

He Got Game

Hello Dolly!

The Help

Her Infidelity

Hidalgo

Hidden Figures

Hidden Life, a

Hide and Seek

High Fidelity

High Heels and Low Lifes

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes 2

Hitchcock

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Hoffa

Holy Man

Hope Floats

Hope Springs (2003)

The Hot Chick

Hot Shots!

The Hundred-foot Journey

I Hate Christian Laettner

I Heart Huckabees

I Origins

I Think I Love My Wife

In America

In Her Shoes

Independence Day

Into the Grizzly Maze

Inventing the Abbotts

Jenniferâ´s Body

Jingle All the Way

John Tucker Must Die

Johnson Family Vacation

Jojo Rabbit

Jordan Rides the Bus

Joshua

Judge Dredd

Juno

Just Married

Just Wright

Keeping Up With the Joneses

Kid Who Would Be King, the

King Arthur

Kingdom Come

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kinsey

Kissing Jessica Stein

The Ladykillers

Last Dance (1996)

The Last King of Scotland

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Let’s Be Cops

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Like Mike

Little Big Men

Little Miss Sunshine

Live Free or Die Hard

Logan

The Longest Ride

Mad Love (1995)

Marked for Death

The Marrying Man

Martha Marcy May Marlene

The Martian

Mash

Max Payne

The Maze Runner

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

Medicine Man

Megan Leavey

Melinda and Melinda

Men of Honor

Metro

Miami Rhapsody

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: the Movie

Mission to Mars

Mistress America

The Monuments Men

Moonlight Mile

Morgan

Moulin Rouge (2001)

The Mountain Between Us

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

My Cousin Rachel (1952)

My Cousin Rachel (2017)

My Cousin Vinny

My Father the Hero

Mystery, Alaska

Nature Boy

Need for Speed

Never Been Kissed

Never Let Me Go

The Newton Boys

Nixon

No Mas

Notes on a Scandal

Nothing to Lose

Notorious

Of Miracles and Men

Office Space

Omen, the (1976)

One Good Cop

One Hour Photo

The Other Side of the Door

Other Sister, the

Other Woman, the (2014)

Our Family Wedding

Out to Sea

Paper Towns

Patti Cake$

Patton

Pearl Harbor

People Like Us

Phenomenon

Phi Slama Jama

Picture Perfect (1997)

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Pony Excess

The Poseidon Adventure

Powder

The Preacher’s Wife

Predator 2

Predators

Pretty Woman

Primeval

The Proposal(2009)

Quills

Quiz Show

Ramona and Beezus

Ready or Not

Rebound

Red Tails

Renaissance Man

Revenge of the Nerds Ii: Nerds in Paradise

Rio

Rio 2

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Robin Hood (1991)

The Rock

Romancing the Stone

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

The Royal Tenenbaums

Ruby Sparks

Runaway Bride

Rushmore

The Scarlet Letter

Scary Movie 4

Sea of Shadows

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Secret Agent

The Secret Life of Bees

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Sessions

Shadow Conspiracy

Shallow Hal

Shine (2018)

Shining Through

Sideways

Signs

Silver Streak

Simple Twist of Fate, a

The Sitter

Six Days, Seven Nights

The Sixth Sense

Sleeping With the Enemy

Snake Eyes

Someone Like You

Soul Food

Sound of My Voice

Speed

Spies in Disguise

Spy

Spy Hard

Stagecoach

Starship Troopers

Step

Stoker

Stuber

Summer of Sam

Sunshine (2007)

Super Troopers (2002)

Super Troopers 2

Surrogates

Sweet Home Alabama

Table 19

Taken (2008)

Taken 2

Taken 3

Taxi (2004)

Terminal Velocity

Terminator: Dark Fate

Thank You for Smoking

That Thing You Do!

The Shape of Water

There’s No Place Like Home

There’s Something About Mary

This Means War

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Three Fugitives

Three Men and a Baby

Tim Richmond: to the Limit

Titan a.e.

Titanic (1997)

Tolkien

Tombstone

Tora! Tora! Tora!

Trance

Transporter 2

The Transporter

Trapped in Paradise

Tristan & Isolde

True Identity

Turbo: a Power Rangers Movie

Unbreakable

Under the Tuscan Sun

Underwater

Unstoppable (2010)

Up Close & Personal

The Verdict

Veronica Guerin

Victor Frankenstein

The Village (2004)

Viva Zapata

Volcano (1997)

Waiting to Exhale

Waitress

Waking Life

Walk the Line

Wall Street

War for the Planet of the Apes

War Horse

The War of the Roses

Warlock (1959)

The Watch(2012)

Water for Elephants

The Waterboy

We Bought a Zoo

What Carter Lost

What’s Love Got to Do With It

When a Man Loves a Woman

While You Were Sleeping

White Men Can’t Jump

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Why Him?

Wild (2014)

Wild Hogs

Wilson (2017)

Win Win

Working Girl (1988)

The X-Files

Year of the Scab

TV Shows on Star

24 S1-8

10 Things I Hate About You S1 and 2

2000s, the Decade We Saw It All S1

24: Legacy S1

24: Live Another Day S9

8 Simple Rules S1 and 2

The 80s Greatest S1

The 90s Greatest S1

The 90s: the Last Great Decade? S1

9-1-1 S1 to 3

According to Jim S1 to 8

Alias S1 to 5

Alone Together S1 and 2

American Dad S1-s15

American Housewife S1 to 4

Angel S1 to 5

Animal Fight Night S1 to 6

Apocalypse World War I S1

Apocalypse: the Second World War S1

Area 51: the Cia’s Secret

Army Wives S1 to 7

The Astronaut Wives Club S1

Baby Daddy S1 to 6

Benched S1

Betrayal S1

Beyond S1 and 2

Black-ish S1 to 5

Bless the Harts S1

Bless This Mess S1 and 2

Blood & Oil S1

Blossom S1 to 5

Bob’s Burgers S1 to 9

Body of Proof S1 to 3

Bones S1 to 9

Bordertown S1

Brickleberry S1 to 3

Brothers & Sisters S1 to 5

Bunheads S1

Buried Secrets of WWII S1

Burn Notice S1 to 7

Castle S1 to 8

The Catch S1 and 2

Chance S1 and 2

The Chi S1 and 3

The Cleveland Show S1 to 4

Commander in Chief S1

Cougar Town S1 to 6

Dawn of the Nazis (Aka: Apocalypse: Hitler’s Rise to Power) S1

Desperate Housewives S1 to 8

Devious Maids S1 to 4

Dirt S1 to 2

Dirt S2

Dirty Sexy Money S1 to 2

Dollface S1

Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23 S1 to 2

Drugs, Inc. S2, 3, 4 and 7

Eli Stone S1 and 2

Ellen S1 to 5

Emergence S1

Empire S1 to 6

Family Guy S18

Felicity S1 to 4

The Finder S1

Firefly S1

The Fix S1

Flashforward S1

For the People S1 and 2

Fresh Off the Boat S1 to 6

Galavant S1 and 2

GCB S1

Genius S1 and 2

The Gifted S1 and 2

The Glades S1 to 4

Glee S1 to 6

Grand Hotel S1

Grandfathered S1

Greek S1 to 6

Grey’s Anatomy S15, 16 and 17

Grown-ish S1 to 3

Heroes of the Long Road Home With Martha Raddatz

Hill Street Blues S1 to 7

Hitler Youth S1

Hitler’s Death Squad S1

Hitler’s Last Year S1

Homeland S1 to 8

The Hot Zone S1

How I Met Your Mother S1 to 9

Inside North Korea’s Dynasty S1

Inside the SS S1

Jane by Design S1

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World S1

The Kids Are Alright S1

The Killing S1 to 4

Kyle XY S1 to 4

LA 92

Lance

The Last Man on Earth S1 to 4

Last Man Standing S1 to 8

Lie to Me S1 to 3

Life in Pieces S1 to 4

Locked Up Abroad (Aka: Banged Up Abroad) S5, 6 and 10

M*A*S*H* Goodbye, Farewell & Amen – TV Special

Make It or Break It S1 to 4

Mars (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-7) S1 and 2

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger S1 and 2

The Mayor S1

Melissa & Joey S1 to 5

The Mick S1 and 2

Mistresses S1 to 4

Mixed-ish S1

Motherland: Fort Salem S1

My Name Is Earl S1 to 4

My So-called Life S1

My Wife and Kids S1 to 5

Napoleon Dynamite S1

Nazi Megastructures S1 to 6

Nazi Megastructures: America’s War S5

Nazi Megastructures: Russia’s War S1

New Girl S1 to 7

North Korea From the Inside With Michael Palin S1

O.J.: Made in America – TV Special

The Orville S1 and 2

Outmatched S1

Perception S1 to 3

Prison Break S1 to 4

Prison Break Event Series

Private Practice S1 to 6

Quantico S1 to 3

Raising Hope S1 to 4

Raising the Bar S1 and 2

Real O’Neal’s S1 to 2

Red Band Society S1

The Resident S1 to 3

Resurrection S1 and 2

The River S1

Rosewood S1 to 2

Salem S1 to 3

Samantha Who? S1 and 2

Scandal S1 to 7

Secrets & Lies S1 and 2

Single Parents S1

Sleepy Hollow S1 to 4

Son of Zorn S1

Star (Lee Daniel’s) S1 to 3

Station 19 S1 to 3

Stitchers S1 to 3

Stumptown S1

Trophy Wife S1

Ugly Betty S1 to 4

Ultimate Survival WWII S1

What About Brian S1 and 2

When We Rise (8 Eps)

The Whispers S1

White Collar S1 to 6

Wicked City S1

Witness to Disaster (Fka: Eyewitness) S1

The X-Files S1 to 11

Young & Hungry S1 to 5

Still with me after all that? That is every single one of the 600 titles coming to Disney+’s new Star content hub. Get your watch list ready because they’ll be hitting your screen in a few weeks on February 23.

