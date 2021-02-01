Every Title Coming to Star on Disney+ in Australia At Launch

This month hails a new era of content on Disney+. The new ‘Star’ hub will launch on the platform on February 23, providing a space for Disney’s more mature content.
Star is set to bring nearly 450 new movies and 155 TV series to the platform, basically doubling the size of the existing content library. To compensate for this, the price of Disney+ is also going up (details on that, here).
There’s some great new stuff to choose from including the Deadpool movies, Love Victor, Titanic, Alien and Die Hard, so that price hike looks like it’ll be worth it. To see if your favourite show or movie is hitting Disney+, however, we’ve compiled a list of all 600+ titles that will be hitting Star in Australia at launch.
Star originals
- Big Sky
- Love, Victor
- Helstrom
- Solar Opposites
Movies on Star
- 12 Rounds
- 127 Hours
- The 13th Warrior
- 25th Hour
- 27 Dresses
- 28 Days Later
- 28 Weeks Later
- 42 to 1
- 500 Days of Summer
- 9 to 5
- A Gift of Miracles
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
- Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie
- Aftermath
- Air Force One (1997)
- Air Up There, the
- The Alamo (2004)
- Alien
- Alien Resurrection
- Alien Vs. Predator
- Alien: Covenant
- Alien3
- Aliens
- Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem
- All About Steve
- Amelia
- Anna and the King
- Annapolis
- Another Earth
- Antwone Fisher
- Anywhere but Here
- Arachnophobia
- Armageddon
- The Art of Getting by
- The A-team
- Babylon a.d.
- Bachelor Party
- Bad Company (2002)
- Bad Company (Aka: Tool Shed)
- Bad Girls (1994)
- Baggage Claim
- The Banger Sisters
- Battle for the Planet of the Apes
- Battle of the Sexes
- Be Water
- Beaches
- Because of Winn-dixie
- Before and After (1996)
- Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
- Beloved (1998)
- Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- Best Laid Plans
- Bible, the
- Big Trouble
- Billy Bathgate
- Black Nativity
- Black Swan (2010)
- The Blue Max
- The Book of Life
- The Book Thief
- Bootmen
- Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation …
- Boys Don’t Cry
- The Bravados
- Braveheart
- Breakthrough
- Bringing Down the House
- Bringing Out the Dead
- Broadcast News (Aka: Nachrichtenfieber)
- Brokedown Palace
- Broken Arrow (1996)
- Broken Lizard’s Club Dread
- Brothers in Exile
- Bubble Boy
- Bushwhacked
- Butch and Sundance: the Early Days
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- Calendar Girls
- The Call of the Wild (2020)
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Can’t Buy Me Love
- Casanova
- Cedar Rapids
- Chasing Tyson
- Choke
- Chronicle
- Cinderella Man
- The Clearing
- Cleopatra (1963)
- Cocktail
- Cocoon: the Return
- Cold Creek Manor
- The Color of Money
- The Comebacks
- Commando (1985)
- Con Air
- Consenting Adults
- Conviction
- Corky Romano
- Courage Under Fire
- Coyote Ugly
- Cradle Will Rock
- Crazy Heart
- Crazy/beautiful
- Crimson Tide
- Crucible, the
- Damien – Omen Ii
- Dangerous Minds
- The Darjeeling Limited
- Dark Water
- Date Night
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- The Day After Tomorrow
- TheDay the Earth Stood Still (2008)
- The Day the Series Stopped
- Day Watch
- Dead Poets Society
- Dead Presidents
- Deadpool
- Deadpool 2
- Deception (2008)
- The Deep End
- Deep Rising
- Deion’s Double Play
- Deja Vu
- Delivery Man
- Demolition
- The Descendants
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Devil’s Due
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard With a Vengeance
- Doc & Darryl
- Doctor Dolittle (1998)
- Dodgeball: a True Underdog Story
- The Dominican Dream
- Double Take
- Down and Out in Beverly Hills
- Down Periscope
- Downhill
- Dragonball: Evolution
- Drive Me Crazy
- The Drop
- Dude, Where’s My Car?
- Duets
- The East
- Ed Wood
- Eddie the Eagle
- The Edge
- Edward Scissorhands
- Enemy of the State
- Enough Said
- Escape From the Planet of the Apes
- Ever After (Aka: Ever After: a Cinderella Story)
- Evita
- The Fab Five (2011)
- Face Off
- The Family Stone
- Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)
- Father of the Bride
- Father of the Bride Part Ii
- The Fault in Our Stars
- The Favourite
- Ferdinand
- The Fifth Estate
- Firestorm (1998)
- Flicka
- Flight of the Phoenix (2004)
- Flightplan
- The Fly (1986)
- For the Boys
- Four Falls of Buffalo
- French Connection Ii
- The French Connection
- Fright Night
- From Hell
- G.I. Jane
- Garage Days
- Gone in Sixty Seconds
- Good Day to Die Hard, a
- Good Morning, Vietnam
- The Good Son (1993)
- Good, the Bad, the Hungry, the
- Goodbye Christopher Robin
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- The Greatest Showman
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Guilty as Sin
- Gun Shy
- Hand That Rocks the Cradle, the
- He Got Game
- Hello Dolly!
- The Help
- Her Infidelity
- Hidalgo
- Hidden Figures
- Hidden Life, a
- Hide and Seek
- High Fidelity
- High Heels and Low Lifes
- The Hills Have Eyes
- The Hills Have Eyes 2
- Hitchcock
- Hitman
- Hitman: Agent 47
- Hoffa
- Holy Man
- Hope Floats
- Hope Springs (2003)
- The Hot Chick
- Hot Shots!
- The Hundred-foot Journey
- I Hate Christian Laettner
- I Heart Huckabees
- I Origins
- I Think I Love My Wife
- In America
- In Her Shoes
- Independence Day
- Into the Grizzly Maze
- Inventing the Abbotts
- Jenniferâ´s Body
- Jingle All the Way
- John Tucker Must Die
- Johnson Family Vacation
- Jojo Rabbit
- Jordan Rides the Bus
- Joshua
- Judge Dredd
- Juno
- Just Married
- Just Wright
- Keeping Up With the Joneses
- Kid Who Would Be King, the
- King Arthur
- Kingdom Come
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle
- Kingsman: The Secret Service
- Kinsey
- Kissing Jessica Stein
- The Ladykillers
- Last Dance (1996)
- The Last King of Scotland
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- Let’s Be Cops
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
- Like Mike
- Little Big Men
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Live Free or Die Hard
- Logan
- The Longest Ride
- Mad Love (1995)
- Marked for Death
- The Marrying Man
- Martha Marcy May Marlene
- The Martian
- Mash
- Max Payne
- The Maze Runner
- Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
- Medicine Man
- Megan Leavey
- Melinda and Melinda
- Men of Honor
- Metro
- Miami Rhapsody
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: the Movie
- Mission to Mars
- Mistress America
- The Monuments Men
- Moonlight Mile
- Morgan
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
- The Mountain Between Us
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins
- Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
- My Cousin Rachel (1952)
- My Cousin Rachel (2017)
- My Cousin Vinny
- My Father the Hero
- Mystery, Alaska
- Nature Boy
- Need for Speed
- Never Been Kissed
- Never Let Me Go
- The Newton Boys
- Nixon
- No Mas
- Notes on a Scandal
- Nothing to Lose
- Notorious
- Of Miracles and Men
- Office Space
- Omen, the (1976)
- One Good Cop
- One Hour Photo
- The Other Side of the Door
- Other Sister, the
- Other Woman, the (2014)
- Our Family Wedding
- Out to Sea
- Paper Towns
- Patti Cake$
- Patton
- Pearl Harbor
- People Like Us
- Phenomenon
- Phi Slama Jama
- Picture Perfect (1997)
- Planet of the Apes (1968)
- Pony Excess
- The Poseidon Adventure
- Powder
- The Preacher’s Wife
- Predator 2
- Predators
- Pretty Woman
- Primeval
- The Proposal(2009)
- Quills
- Quiz Show
- Ramona and Beezus
- Ready or Not
- Rebound
- Red Tails
- Renaissance Man
- Revenge of the Nerds Ii: Nerds in Paradise
- Rio
- Rio 2
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes
- Robin Hood (1991)
- The Rock
- Romancing the Stone
- Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- Ruby Sparks
- Runaway Bride
- Rushmore
- The Scarlet Letter
- Scary Movie 4
- Sea of Shadows
- The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- The Secret Agent
- The Secret Life of Bees
- The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
- The Sessions
- Shadow Conspiracy
- Shallow Hal
- Shine (2018)
- Shining Through
- Sideways
- Signs
- Silver Streak
- Simple Twist of Fate, a
- The Sitter
- Six Days, Seven Nights
- The Sixth Sense
- Sleeping With the Enemy
- Snake Eyes
- Someone Like You
- Soul Food
- Sound of My Voice
- Speed
- Spies in Disguise
- Spy
- Spy Hard
- Stagecoach
- Starship Troopers
- Step
- Stoker
- Stuber
- Summer of Sam
- Sunshine (2007)
- Super Troopers (2002)
- Super Troopers 2
- Surrogates
- Sweet Home Alabama
- Table 19
- Taken (2008)
- Taken 2
- Taken 3
- Taxi (2004)
- Terminal Velocity
- Terminator: Dark Fate
- Thank You for Smoking
- That Thing You Do!
- The Shape of Water
- There’s No Place Like Home
- There’s Something About Mary
- This Means War
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Three Fugitives
- Three Men and a Baby
- Tim Richmond: to the Limit
- Titan a.e.
- Titanic (1997)
- Tolkien
- Tombstone
- Tora! Tora! Tora!
- Trance
- Transporter 2
- The Transporter
- Trapped in Paradise
- Tristan & Isolde
- True Identity
- Turbo: a Power Rangers Movie
- Unbreakable
- Under the Tuscan Sun
- Underwater
- Unstoppable (2010)
- Up Close & Personal
- The Verdict
- Veronica Guerin
- Victor Frankenstein
- The Village (2004)
- Viva Zapata
- Volcano (1997)
- Waiting to Exhale
- Waitress
- Waking Life
- Walk the Line
- Wall Street
- War for the Planet of the Apes
- War Horse
- The War of the Roses
- Warlock (1959)
- The Watch(2012)
- Water for Elephants
- The Waterboy
- We Bought a Zoo
- What Carter Lost
- What’s Love Got to Do With It
- When a Man Loves a Woman
- While You Were Sleeping
- White Men Can’t Jump
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Why Him?
- Wild (2014)
- Wild Hogs
- Wilson (2017)
- Win Win
- Working Girl (1988)
- The X-Files
- Year of the Scab
TV Shows on Star
- 24 S1-8
- 10 Things I Hate About You S1 and 2
- 2000s, the Decade We Saw It All S1
- 24: Legacy S1
- 24: Live Another Day S9
- 8 Simple Rules S1 and 2
- The 80s Greatest S1
- The 90s Greatest S1
- The 90s: the Last Great Decade? S1
- 9-1-1 S1 to 3
- According to Jim S1 to 8
- Alias S1 to 5
- Alone Together S1 and 2
- American Dad S1-s15
- American Housewife S1 to 4
- Angel S1 to 5
- Animal Fight Night S1 to 6
- Apocalypse World War I S1
- Apocalypse: the Second World War S1
- Area 51: the Cia’s Secret
- Army Wives S1 to 7
- The Astronaut Wives Club S1
- Baby Daddy S1 to 6
- Benched S1
- Betrayal S1
- Beyond S1 and 2
- Black-ish S1 to 5
- Bless the Harts S1
- Bless This Mess S1 and 2
- Blood & Oil S1
- Blossom S1 to 5
- Bob’s Burgers S1 to 9
- Body of Proof S1 to 3
- Bones S1 to 9
- Bordertown S1
- Brickleberry S1 to 3
- Brothers & Sisters S1 to 5
- Bunheads S1
- Buried Secrets of WWII S1
- Burn Notice S1 to 7
- Castle S1 to 8
- The Catch S1 and 2
- Chance S1 and 2
- The Chi S1 and 3
- The Cleveland Show S1 to 4
- Commander in Chief S1
- Cougar Town S1 to 6
- Dawn of the Nazis (Aka: Apocalypse: Hitler’s Rise to Power) S1
- Desperate Housewives S1 to 8
- Devious Maids S1 to 4
- Dirt S1 to 2
- Dirt S2
- Dirty Sexy Money S1 to 2
- Dollface S1
- Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23 S1 to 2
- Drugs, Inc. S2, 3, 4 and 7
- Eli Stone S1 and 2
- Ellen S1 to 5
- Emergence S1
- Empire S1 to 6
- Family Guy S18
- Felicity S1 to 4
- The Finder S1
- Firefly S1
- The Fix S1
- Flashforward S1
- For the People S1 and 2
- Fresh Off the Boat S1 to 6
- Galavant S1 and 2
- GCB S1
- Genius S1 and 2
- The Gifted S1 and 2
- The Glades S1 to 4
- Glee S1 to 6
- Grand Hotel S1
- Grandfathered S1
- Greek S1 to 6
- Grey’s Anatomy S15, 16 and 17
- Grown-ish S1 to 3
- Heroes of the Long Road Home With Martha Raddatz
- Hill Street Blues S1 to 7
- Hitler Youth S1
- Hitler’s Death Squad S1
- Hitler’s Last Year S1
- Homeland S1 to 8
- The Hot Zone S1
- How I Met Your Mother S1 to 9
- Inside North Korea’s Dynasty S1
- Inside the SS S1
- Jane by Design S1
- Kevin (Probably) Saves the World S1
- The Kids Are Alright S1
- The Killing S1 to 4
- Kyle XY S1 to 4
- LA 92
- Lance
- The Last Man on Earth S1 to 4
- Last Man Standing S1 to 8
- Lie to Me S1 to 3
- Life in Pieces S1 to 4
- Locked Up Abroad (Aka: Banged Up Abroad) S5, 6 and 10
- M*A*S*H* Goodbye, Farewell & Amen – TV Special
- Make It or Break It S1 to 4
- Mars (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-7) S1 and 2
- Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger S1 and 2
- The Mayor S1
- Melissa & Joey S1 to 5
- The Mick S1 and 2
- Mistresses S1 to 4
- Mixed-ish S1
- Motherland: Fort Salem S1
- My Name Is Earl S1 to 4
- My So-called Life S1
- My Wife and Kids S1 to 5
- Napoleon Dynamite S1
- Nazi Megastructures S1 to 6
- Nazi Megastructures: America’s War S5
- Nazi Megastructures: Russia’s War S1
- New Girl S1 to 7
- North Korea From the Inside With Michael Palin S1
- O.J.: Made in America – TV Special
- The Orville S1 and 2
- Outmatched S1
- Perception S1 to 3
- Prison Break S1 to 4
- Prison Break Event Series
- Private Practice S1 to 6
- Quantico S1 to 3
- Raising Hope S1 to 4
- Raising the Bar S1 and 2
- Real O’Neal’s S1 to 2
- Red Band Society S1
- The Resident S1 to 3
- Resurrection S1 and 2
- The River S1
- Rosewood S1 to 2
- Salem S1 to 3
- Samantha Who? S1 and 2
- Scandal S1 to 7
- Secrets & Lies S1 and 2
- Single Parents S1
- Sleepy Hollow S1 to 4
- Son of Zorn S1
- Star (Lee Daniel’s) S1 to 3
- Station 19 S1 to 3
- Stitchers S1 to 3
- Stumptown S1
- Trophy Wife S1
- Ugly Betty S1 to 4
- Ultimate Survival WWII S1
- What About Brian S1 and 2
- When We Rise (8 Eps)
- The Whispers S1
- White Collar S1 to 6
- Wicked City S1
- Witness to Disaster (Fka: Eyewitness) S1
- The X-Files S1 to 11
- Young & Hungry S1 to 5
Still with me after all that? That is every single one of the 600 titles coming to Disney+’s new Star content hub. Get your watch list ready because they’ll be hitting your screen in a few weeks on February 23.
You can start streaming on Disney+ here.
And if you want more content to stream, check out our write up of everything coming to all other streaming services for the month of Feb, here.
