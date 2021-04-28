Where to Watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 in Australia

Blessed be the fruit, guys. Because as we’re all well aware now, The Handmaid’s Tale (based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same title) now has a fourth season (and a fifth season on the way).

If you’ve been watching along so far, you’ll know that the series is set in Gilead – a truly horrifying, totalitarian society that was formerly part of the United States. The dystopian series focuses on the story of June (Elisabeth Moss) who has been forced to become a Handmaid – a role based around sexual servitude because of falling fertility levels among the wider community.

If you’re new to the series, let me warn you that while it’s an incredible show, it is a seriously intense watch.

Anyway. Moss stars alongside Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Max Minghella, and Samira Wiley in the soon-to-be (but how soon really?) five-part series.

Over the years, The Handmaid’s Tale has accumulated 54 Emmy nominations and 15 wins. Impressive stuff. It has also offered some poignant watching for audiences; dealing with the topic of women’s rights on one hand, but also facing criticism for its dealings with race (it’s been slammed for being a little too white feminism). Something certainly worth paying attention to.

All in all, it’s a thought-provoking series with a huge following. So, we’re expecting the new seasons to get a whole lot of attention, that’s for sure.

What’s the deal with season 4 in Australia?

Season four has finally hit screens after it was delayed due to COVID-19.

The first three episodes of season 4 dropped early on SBS On Demand on Wednesday, April 28.

New episodes will debut on Thursdays on SBS On Demand at 7 pm AEST.

You can watch the season 4 trailer here:

Where can I watch earlier seasons?

If you want to catch up on Emmy-award-nominated seasons one through three while we wait for more updates from Gilead, here’s where you can do that.

Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Stan. Check those out here.

Season 3 is available through SBS on Demand here.

A word of advice. You’re going to want to bust out the ice cream or wine if you’re planning on watching this baby from start to finish because hoo boy, you’re going to cry.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.