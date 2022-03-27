Horny History Lesson: Here Are the Best Sex Scenes in Bridgerton

Netflix’s Bridgerton exploded onto the scene in late 2020 and its steamy sex scenes caught the attention of the masses right away (mostly because of Rege-Jean Page, but also for other reasons). While season 2 has left fans a little um, unsatiated in this department, there were plenty of heated moments that almost rival the tension in season 1 of Bridgerton.

With that considered, we’ve gone ahead and written up a list of the best sex/sexy scenes from both season 1 and season 2 of Bridgerton.

Are you ready? Of course, you are.

(These are in no particular order because that would be too difficult for me.)

The very best sex scenes from Bridgerton season 1

Naturally, spoilers are ahead so proceed with caution.

When the Duke licks the spoon

This counts. That’s all I’ll say.

Anthony Bridgerton and Siena’s sex scene at the boxing match

First things, first. Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) is mostly a dick to Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett) and that sucked. But the pair hooking up at a boxing match after exchanging glances was hot.

The ‘Wildest Dreams’ sex scene montage

There are about four sex scenes rolled into one, here. Should this count for more than one place on the list? Probably. But, ah well.

This plays out between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) in the show’s sixth episode, ‘Swish’. There’s a montage of the pair making sweet, sweet love all over their gorgeous estate as a classic take of Taylor Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams’ plays in the background.

It’s sexy and romantic, and it features maids trying to listen through the doors – which I get. There’s also a tryst that plays out in the library on a ladder that’s particularly noteworthy.

The Duke telling Daphne to touch herself

Good morning. This was quite the education for young Daphne, and honestly, I was happy for her. Doubt there were many women in the 1800s who had that experience.

Benedict Bridgerton’s sex party scene

This was quite a time, hey? Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) rolls on into an orgy, sees Henry Granville (Julian Ovenden) with another man and partakes in a threesome involving Granville’s wife (Sandra Teles) and Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale).

N.B. There are a lot of names here. If you’re confused about who is who, check out our guide to (most of) the show’s characters.

Simon and Daphne have sex for the first time

This was tender and saucy at the same time. The Duke taking a moment to ask Daphne if she wanted to stop was considerate and lovely (though that’s not always the case with this show), and their bonking session after was equally as touching.

The very best sex scenes from Bridgerton season 2

Okay, let’s be honest. We’re not working with all that much here. Especially when you compare the sex scenes with Bridgerton season 1. But, I have a couple of inclusions, still.

Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma finally get it on

Did this take too long? Yes. Was it a little less spicy than audiences were expecting? Also, yes. But I will say the chemistry between these two was palpable and so when they finally have sex out on the pergola or whatever it was a powerful moment. Also, Kate’s lingerie was beautiful.

The study scene

When Anthony and Kate run into one another in the study late one night, we were sure this would be it for the two of them. The tension was thick. It was giving major Atonement sex in the library vibes (or Bridgerton season 1 sex in the library vibes, even) and yet, all we were left with was a whole lot of steamy chemistry and an almost-kiss.

It did make for sexy watching though.

Hot tip for anyone feeling disappointed by the lack of sex scenes in season 2 of Bridgerton: fans of the books do say there is a whole lot more saucy content to be found in those pages. Season 2 is adapted from the book titled The Viscount Who Loved Me if you’d like to read about Kate and Anthony instead.

Season 2 of Bridgerton, and a new batch of steamy scenes, hit Netflix Australia on March 25, 2022. You can watch new episodes over and over again here.

Got any other suggestions for the list? Pop them in the comments below. And if you’d like to keep reading about Bridgerton, check out this write up we did on just how close to the truth the storyline is.

This article on Bridgerton sex scenes has been updated since its original publish date.