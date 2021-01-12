The Hack That’ll Take Your Bodyweight Exercises To The Next Level

Looking at introducing a new fitness routine into your lifestyle this year? If you’re hoping to beef up your workouts but aren’t feeling game to head back into the gym just get (I hear you there), we may just have a solution. Instead of spending loads of money on bulky equipment that you’re not sure you’ll use, inject a little more excitement into your bodyweight exercises by introducing a pair of fitness sliders.

Sliders are slippery disks that go under your hands or feet. They challenge you to keep yourself stable; turning ordinary moves into serious workouts for stabilising muscles.

Allowing your hands or feet to slide means you need to use your abs to pull your arms or legs toward you. It’s a move you may have done before on an exercise ball, but a pair of sliders is a lot more convenient to store. The design of these exercise sliders also means you can hit your movements with a solid amount of speed if you wish to – where an exercise ball may slow you down.

What should I do with my exercise sliders when I get them?

Greatist recently listed more than 30 workout ideas using just a pair of sliders and a smooth surface to slide on. Some sliders are soft and are made for smooth floors, while others are smooth and are made for soft floors, like carpet. You can also improvise: A pair of folded dish towels work well on hardwood, or maybe try two frisbees or plastic dinner plates on carpet?

If you are looking to purchase some exercise sliders, however, there are loads of affordable options around. So, maybe save your plates and grab a pair.

This article on exercise sliders for bodyweight exercises has been updated since its original publication.