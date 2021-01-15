Who’s in the Running for Australian of the Year for 2021?

It’s that time of year again, pals. That time of year where we take a look at the very best people in Australia and compare our weak attempts at being good people to their incredible efforts.

I mean, nothing! It’s Australian of the Year time.

The long-held tradition has been running since 1960; recognising “outstanding achievement” in Aussies. The award is given on Australia Day (January 25) and is aired live on ABC TV and iview.

If you’re wondering who’s been nominated for being a solid gem over the past year, there have been a lot of people. The award is broken up into four categories: Australian of the Year, Senior Australian of the Year, Young Australian of the Year and Australia’s Local Hero.

Nominations have been placed for all four categories and the recipients will be named on the 25th as per usual.

We thought we’d take a closer pick at the major gong, however, and list our all the nominees for the year.

Here they are:

Dr Wendy Page: Global expert in Aboriginal health

The NT state recipient, Dr Wendy Page, has dedicated 30 years “to improving Aboriginal health outcomes, working tirelessly at the grassroots level for the communities in North East Arnhem Land. In 1993, Wendy took up a position at the newly established Miwatj Health Aboriginal Corporation in Nhulunbuy, where she is now medical director.”

Tanya Hosch: Leader, changemaker and visionary

The SA state recipient, Tanya Hosch, “is the first Indigenous person and second woman appointed to the AFL executive. She has held leadership roles in sport, the arts, culture, social justice and public policy”.

Grace Tame: Advocate for survivors of sexual assault and #LetHerSpeak campaigner

Tasmania’s state recipient, Grace Tame, “is an outspoken advocate for survivors of sexual assault, particularly those who were abused in institutional settings”.

Donna Stolzenberg: Founder and CEO, the National Homeless Collective

Victoria’s state recipient is proud Indigenous woman Donna Stolzenberg. Stolzenberg “is a CEO, keynote speaker and trainer. In 2014, she had the simple idea of handing out 50 donated sleeping bags to homeless people. That idea has evolved into a nationwide charity.”

Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons AFSM: Ex-NSW Fire Commissioner, leader of Resilience NSW

NSW’s state recipient is a face well known by many. The Australian of the Year website writes: “In the terrifying 2019/20 bushfire season, Australians were reassured by the exemplary leadership and empathetic presence of then NSW Fire Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.”

Professor Brendan Murphy: Former Chief Medical Officer to the Federal Government

The ACT’s state recipient, Professor Brendan Murphy, “is the former Government Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and current Secretary of the Department of Health”.

Dr Dinesh Palipana OAM: Advocate for doctors with disabilities

Queensland’s state recipient Dr Dinesh Palipana OAM “is a senior resident doctor at Gold Coast University Hospital. Despite facing numerous barriers, he became the first quadriplegic medical graduate and medical intern in Queensland. He was recently admitted as a lawyer”.

Keep an eye out on the ABC for the final announcement of this year’s award recipient, along with all those other incredibly impressive awards recognising Aussies who have contributed to their communities in an incredible way.