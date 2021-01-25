The At-Home Gym Equipment That’ll Take Your Workout to the Next Level

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If over the last year you’ve gotten comfortable working out in your living room, we can relate. The ease of rolling out of bed and working out without having to see another human, beside a roommate or two, is super appealing.

But after a little while, body weight workouts can get kind of stale, so it’s often worth adding some beginner-friendly workout equipment into your routine to change it up.

Below, we’ve rounded up a variety of workout equipment that’s easy to use and will take up minimal space, too.

AUSELECT Exercise Stepper, $72.99

Mini steppers are a scaled-down version of the stair stepper machines you see in the gym. The device consists of a body and two feet panels. Using a mini stepper provides similar benefits to walking, but a key benefit of using the machine is convenience; if you don’t feel like walking outdoors, perhaps due to inclement weather, you can use the machine for a thorough indoor workout.

Meteor Dead Bounce Slam Balls, $23-$75

These Meteor dead bounce slam balls can benefit athletes of any size and skill level, and they’re versatile enough to use as wall balls or for traditional medicine ball exercises as well. You can purchase balls weighing anywhere from 2kgs-15kgs.

Home Gym Total Body Workout Equipment Set – For Core, Cardio, Abs, Legs & Arms Training, $64

Boost your cardio, abs, core, speed, legs, arms and endurance training with this full body at-home workout kit. The kit comes with an ab roller wheel, a single jump rope, 2 gliding discs and 3 resistance bands.

Sikafit Wrist Weights, $49.95

Burn additional calories and tone your muscles by adding these wrist weights to your workouts. You can wear them on both your ankles or wrists to add intensity to any exercise.

TRX PRO3 Suspension Trainer System, $369.95

Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or trying to take your workouts to the next level, you can use the TRX straps to do a variety of resistance training. Burn fat, build strength and improve your overall fitness levels.

Everfit Dumbbells 15-35KG, $59.95 – $79.95

If you’re looking to work your triceps, biceps and shoulders, the Everfit Dumbbells set is worth investing in. Ranging from 15kgs-35kgs, beginners can start lighter and work their way up, while more heavy lifters can opt for heavier weights.

HCE Kettlebells, $42

Kettlebells are one of the most underrated free weights. Used for various training exercises such as squats, swings, twists, snatches and more are a great way to work a varity of muscle groups including biceps, shoulders, legs and more.

MagneTrainer-ER Mini Exercise Bike Arm and Leg Exerciser, $259

The MagneTrainer ER is a light, portable at-home mini exercise bike that is perfect to use for general fitness and rehab. The Magnetrainer ER offers upper and lower body workout with the arm and foot pedal extensions.

URBNFit Pilates Ring, $36.07

Pilates rings are great for abduction or adduction exercises, helping you tone and activate upper and lower body muscles. Whether you’re taking your pilates workout to the next level or you’re looking to add some variety to your at-home classes, the handles allow you to squeeze the ring both in and out intensifying your workout.

Meteor Battling Ropes, $10.95 – $129.90

Battling ropes are a popular tool for strength and resistance training. It engages the hands, arms, shoulders, legs, thighs, core and back for a full body workout. You’ll be super sweaty in just a few minutes! When used effectively the ropes help to sculpt muscles, improve endurance, and burn calories at the same time.

YCKJDM Portable Pilates Bar Kit, $26.88

If you’re looking to take your pilates workout to the next level, why not invest in a pilates stick. A portable pilates stick can assist in completing yoga and Pilates exercises, and it can improve your posture, help you to lose weight and shape and sculpt your body.