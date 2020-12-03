The Best Secret Santa Gift Ideas Under $10, $30 and $50

If you’re doing the whole Secret Santa thing at work this year, you don’t have much time left to find the perfect gift. To save you embarking on a fruitless search, here are a handful of solid Kris Kringle gift ideas that you can snap up, all under $30.

Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $10

Personalised items are all the rage at the moment. It’s a simple way to make an average gift feel that much more special. Myer is offering personalised Toblerone chocolate bars this year for under $10. And we’re not just talking the baby sized bars from supermarkets, we’re talking the jumbo size you see in airport duty-free stores.

$9.99

If you’re after a very Aussie personalised gift that is for savoury lovers, then we have the answer. Typo has personalised Shapes in a range of the best flavours. A great way to make sure your snacks aren’t stolen in the office.

$10

2020 may have encouraged us to throw all plans out the window, but 2021 is the year we get back on track (hopefully). Typo releases great calendars every year with cool designs such as Disneyland and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, plus you get a free voucher each month.

$5

Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $30

Everyone needs socks. But instead of buying a boring plain pair, why not spice these socks up with a custom image of your giftee or their pet? Simply but and hilarious.

You can grab these ones online from $29.95

For people who love animals and laughing (which should be everyone), the comedy wildlife photography awards make for a great combination of the two. This book collates some of the funniest animal photos of all time which should put a smile on anyone’s face.

Grab it for under $26 on Amazon.

Desktop games are a failsafe gift idea. Who doesn’t love a round of desktop golf on a Friday afternoon? Along with golf you can also select from desktop boxing and tetherball!

$19

If anyone in your workplace watched the Aussie legend ‘Nat’s What I Reckon’ on YouTube during lockdown, which a lot of people did, then this is the perfect gift. The book is a self-help guide meets cookbook with comics, all written in Nat’s hilarious style.

You can pick up this champion for $25 at Booktopia.

Keep cups are a fantastic office present, plus they help to reduce waste. Encourage your workmates to help the planet with a keep cup of their own in a range of awesome designs.

Starting from $15.

Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $50

For gadget lovers, a cheap smart home option is the Google Nest Mini. The Google Assistant will control your music, answer your questions and help organise your calendar.

You can pick one up for $39 at JB Hi-Fi right now.

For the comrade who always loses their keys/wallet/phone. Tiles are a wonderful invention that allows you to attach this small device to your item and keep track of it from your phone. A great idea for those who have forgetful co-workers.

You can get a Tile Mate for under $50 on Amazon.

Streaming Subscription Gift Cards

Give the gift of home entertainment with a gift card for your Secret Santa’s streaming channel of choice. Netflix, Stan, Amazon and Binge all offer gift card up to $50, which can bring someone months of great titles to watch.

Amazon

Netflix

Stan

Binge

Whether your budget is big or small, there’s plenty of crowd-pleasers on this list to satisfy even the toughest Secret Santa pick.

